General Hospital’s Ned and Tracy have officially left me fuming, and here’s why

Let’s just cut to the chase here when it comes to General Hospital’s Ned (Wally Kurth) and Tracy (Jane Elliot). For months now, they’ve been feuding with Drew (Cameron Mathison), especially Tracy. They’ve found themselves disgusted by his behavior with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell), and can’t stand his "misuse" of the Quartermaine name.

In particular, Tracy has blasted Drew for being a nuisance in the Quatermaine family tree, and claimed the only silver lining in her brother no longer being alive is that he didn’t have to be exposed to Drew (ouch). And with Drew on a mission to get back at Tracy by using his congressional power to move the Quartermaine family crypt, the aunt and nephew in this equation are at all-out war.

Now months ago, Tracy and Ned hired a private investigator to trail Drew. The investigator eventually trailed him to a bar where he got into a fight with Cody (Josh Kelly), and in that fight, Cody spilled the beans that he knew about Drew sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros) while sneaking moments with Willow. This whole incident was recorded and shown to Tracy and Ned.

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Then in the General Hospital episode airing on March 25, Tracy and Ned said something in regards to their feud that’s left me infuriated. When discussing a way to get Drew to back off his Quartermaine crypt mission, Ned suggested blackmailing Drew by revealing they knew about him sleeping with Nina. Tracy countered that they should hold onto the information to use to get Nina in their back pocket instead. I was left baffled and annoyed.

Like many viewers, I’ve been wondering ever since the bar fight why Drew’s sordid love triangle was never exposed by Tracy if she knew about it. She never used it to destroy his congressional campaign, and she didn’t blow up his relationship with Willow to ensure Willow didn’t move off the Quartermaine property with Michael’s kids. Because neither Tracy nor Ned mentioned Drew and Nina’s romance, I was left to assume that perhaps the investigator recorded the fight but didn’t include Cody's mic-drop moment somehow. But now to find out Ned and Tracy have known the whole time, I’m stunned.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Drew and Nina’s history of hitting the sheets has been the worst-kept secret in Port Charles, and the show has seemingly been dragging out the big reveal. To give some perspective, the two started sleeping together in April 2024, and Drew’s recorded bar fight with Cody took place at the tail end of October of last year. That’s a long time in the soap world for a secret of this magnitude not to explode in Port Charles, and I for one am tired of Drew pretending to be a good guy and Willow continuing to believe he’s the best thing since sliced bread. I’ve been wanting her to learn that he was sleeping with her mother so she'd snap out of the trance she's in.

I just hope that General Hospital acknowledging that Ned and Tracy know about Drew’s Nina skeleton means it will finally be dragged out of the closet soon.

