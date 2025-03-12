General Hospital spoilers: Carly dropped a hint about Michael’s future?

When General Hospital’s Michael (Chad Duell) was caught in the explosion in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse and subsequently carted offscreen to Germany to recover, we suspected the Quartermaine/Corinthos heir would go through a bit of a character shift.

By the time Michael popped back up in Port Charles, we suspected he’d be darker and a bit more brooding. Which is understandable given he nearly died and is suffering from severe burns. On top of that, his uncle unapologetically continues to carry on an affair with his wife.

With this new Michael, we also thought there’d be a chance he’d have a big chip on his shoulder and an axe to grind. While he certainly has plenty of reasons to carry a vendetta against Drew (Cameron Mathison), he may have his fair share of hostility for Sonny as well. The latter point is what we think Carly (Laura Wright) may have foreshadowed in a recent General Hospital episode.

In the episode, Carly had a sit-down with Sonny, and after discussing the educational fund he’s setting up for Gio (Giovanni Mazza) and Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) disapproval, the conversation pivoted to Michael. Carly shared that Michael reached out to her and his recovery is progressing nicely. She assured her ex that Michael loves him too and will reach out. But will Michael?

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s entirely possible that Michael does plan to reach out to Sonny later, but what if Michael is secretly stewing and angry with his father? Who could blame Michael if he was?

After all, this is the second time that Michael has nearly died because of Sonny’s line of work. When he was a child/teen he was shot with a bullet meant for Sonny, and now he was almost blown to death in a bomb meant for the kingpin. And the stakes are much higher for him as an adult, given Michael has two children (well three including Sasha’s [Sofia Mattsson) baby) who depend on him.

Besides almost dying twice, Michael has also seen a lot of devastation because of the Corinthos patriarch. Morgan (Bryan Craig) died in an explosion, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was shot and nearly killed, Carly was kidnapped and we can’t forget AJ (Sean Kanan) was murdered by Sonny’s own hands. Michael may have finally snapped and be done with his adoptive father.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Troy Harvey)

Should our theory prove correct, we have to wonder what that means for Michael and Sonny upon his return. Would Michael secretly gear up to destroy Sonny’s business so he no longer has a criminal empire to run and present a danger to family and friends? It’s certain in the realm of possibility as Michael hasn’t been shy in the past about going after his father.

With there being no mention of Duell returning to the role of Michael or a recast set to emerge, it looks like we’ll have quite a bit of time to consider what’s in store for Michael’s big comeback.