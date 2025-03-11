General Hospital spoilers: Drew blindsided by Tracy’s next move?

The infamous Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) has become a thorn in the side of nearly everyone on the General Hospital canvas. Between sleeping with his nephew’s wife, sleeping with her mother, inserting himself in Michael (Chad Duell) and WIllow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) custody issues, trying to sabotage Curtis (Donnell Turner) in business, blackmailing Portia (Brooke Karr), lying in an effort to see Jason (Steve Burton) charged with murder and now attempting to have the Quartermaine family crypt moved, Drew isn’t short on people who hate him. (Admittedly, we find him to officially be the most aggravating person on the soap, possibly even the most infuriating General Hospital character ever.

With all that being said, we figured it would only be a matter of time before Drew is devastated by someone seeking payback. While we were hoping that classic Carly (Laura Wright) would return and blow up his life with one of her schemes, or maybe even anticipating a whodunnit plot would take off after an attempt was made on Drew’s life, the smug congressman continues to walk around Port Charles.

But then it hit us. During his showdown with Tracy (Jane Elliot) over the Quartermaine family crypt in the General Hospital episode that aired on March 10, Emma (Braedyn Bruner) recorded everything. In the recording, she made special note of the fact that Congress is in session, and yet, Drew is in Port Charles harassing constituents about their buried loved ones. That’s left us wondering. Could Tracy’s next move be to go after Drew’s job?

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With Emma’s video likely to make the rounds on social media, Tracy could easily find there’s a groundswell of voters who question Drew's performance as a newly elected politician. When you add to that the fact that on more than one occasion Drew has abused his political power to benefit him personally, a narrative about Drew starts to form.

Now in real life, it takes a two-thirds vote from Congress for a congressperson to be expelled. Drew’s public behavior has been horrendous and Emma’s video may garner outrage, but we don’t necessarily think the votes would be there to kick him out of Congress. However, if his fellow congressmen caught wind of him sleeping with Willow in the kids’ nursery while she was married to Michael, then they may start to question if Drew belongs. Especially, if Tracy is able to learn and perpetuate the fact that Drew also slept with Willow’s mother.

Then again, Tracy is a Quartermaine with lots of access and money. Perhaps she’ll seek to sway members of Congress by learning of the skeletons in their closets and blackmailing them to do her bidding in exchange for her silence. She’s not likely to take this approach though, as it could backfire in a major way.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that Tracy goes after Drew’s job by putting him in a position where he feels forced to quit. She could dig around in his closet hoping she finds a huge secret to blackmail him with. What we know so far about Drew is likely not persuasive enough to get Drew to leave Congress. So she’d have to find something more explosive. Perhaps Tracy will get the information she needs by joining Carly and Nina’s Anti-Drew Alliance. Selfishly, that’s a trio we’d love to see.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors