It’s official, General Hospital’s Drew is the worst

The absolute audacity of General Hospital’s Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) is unmatched. After telling Michael (Chad Duell) that he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) had kissed just so he couldn’t be blackmailed with that information, he goes and sleeps with Willow in Scout’s (Cosette Abinante) playroom. His excuse that he was reeling from Sam’s death is totally unbelievable. He knows Willow still has feelings for him and he took advantage of that.

But Drew isn’t just a terrible boyfriend to Nina (Cynthia Watros) for sleeping with her daughter, he’s also a terrible and absent father. While his daughter was searching for him because she had a nightmare, he was sleeping with Willow. Managing to be absent when your daughter needs you when you are in the same house is quite a feat. Most men would have to work hard to be so gross, but Drew is an overachiever apparently.

Willow isn’t innocent in this mess, though. First, she tries to blame Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) for everything because Sasha told Cody (Josh Kelly) that Willow and Drew had kissed. That information led a drunk Cody to attack Drew in the bar, which led to the video of the incident that forced Drew to come clean about the kiss to Michael.

Then, when Sasha rightfully points out that the only reason Willow is in this mess is because she kissed Drew twice, Willow turns around and just hours later sleeps with Drew, all after telling everyone who would listen how much she wants to save her marriage and how badly she feels about hurting Michael.

And Willow doesn’t even know yet that Drew and Nina have been sleeping together. Nina has never told Willow, even though she should have. But Drew knows, and Drew still kissed and slept with Willow. The daughter of the woman he’s dating. Gross.

When Willow finds out that Nina and Drew have been dating, will that make a difference to her? Probably not, because it seems like her attraction to Drew is so intense she can’t control herself around him. She says she wants to save her marriage but her actions say otherwise. If she really can’t stop the attraction to Drew, she should leave Michael so he can be happy with someone else.

Maybe Michael and Sasha should be a couple since they are already very good friends, and they’ve already slept together. Sasha can’t be with Cody because he’s her cousin, but she could be with Michael with no complications.

Nina, girl, get yourself together

Cynthia Watros and Cameron Mathison in General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Nina needs to be upfront and tell her daughter that they’re sharing a man. Even if it doesn’t end Willow’s attraction to Drew, she deserves to know that she’s sleeping with her mother’s boyfriend. Although Nina and Drew may not have a personal relationship for much longer.

It seems like Nina is cooling towards Drew. I’d be surprised if she doesn’t end it when she finds out that Drew slept with her daughter. I hope she does because again, gross. This isn’t the Jerry Springer Show. Mothers and daughters should not be sharing a man, especially a slimy one like Drew Quartermaine.

Drew has to stop having secret trysts with Willow. If he can’t do that, then they need to just be a couple publicly. He’d probably use that to his political advantage.

Focus on your daughter Drew

Poor Scout. She just lost her mother, the one adult she can depend on to always be there for her. Now she’s stuck with Drew, who claims to love her but doesn’t seem like he’s capable of putting her needs first. Drew is more concerned with his own needs over everyone else’s.

It’s very possible Drew is going to try and use the tragedy of Sam’s death to help his campaign. He could portray himself as a newly widowed father just doing the best he can for his daughter and his constituents. It would win him some sympathy votes. But if Drew really wanted to do the right thing for Scout he’d drop out of the race and focus on making sure his daughter isn’t scarred for life by the loss of her mother. That child needs some stability and love and to know that she can always count on her father.

Untangling this mess

Drew and Willow agreed not to tell Michael about their encounter, because even though Willow won’t stop messing around with Drew she doesn’t want to lose Michael. But Michael got a notification from the nanny cam in the playroom that motion was detected, and when he played the video he saw Drew and Willow together.

Now that Michael knows Drew and Willow slept together, he’s definitely off the hook for his dalliance with Sasha. Even though he was wrong to sleep with Sasha he’s got the moral high ground now. He could forgive Willow, knowing he also engaged in an extra-marital affair, but it’s more likely he’s going to blow up over her affair and leave the marriage.

Cheating on a spouse is never OK. However, Michael sleeping with Sasha was understandable. Willow sleeping with Drew after kissing him almost ended her marriage is just repugnant. Everyone needs to stop messing around with Drew Quartermaine, and he needs to focus on helping his daughter through her grief.