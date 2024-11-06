General Hospital spoilers: Michael sees Willow and Drew cheating on the nanny cam?

At this point on General Hospital, the level of betrayal in the Quartermaine Estate is almost mind-boggling, even for a soap. To give a brief rundown of recent events, Michael (Chad Duell) is married to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and she’s been crushing on Michael’s uncle Drew (Cameron Mathison) for months, even sharing a few secret kisses with him. During the same time, Drew has been secretly sleeping with Willow’s mother Nina (Cynthia Watros), and yes, Nina was aware of the mutual attraction between her daughter and Drew.

Adding another level of complication to the matter, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) came to learn that both Willow and Nina had been messing around with Drew, and she told her then-boyfriend Cody (Josh Kelly). After Cody and Sasha broke up when they learned they’re first cousins, he took his drunken rage out on Drew and publicly confronted him about his cringeworthy behavior. Once Ned (Wally Kurth) caught wind of the confrontation, he attempted to blackmail Drew, but Drew opted to tell Michael he kissed his wife.

Understandably upset by the news, Michael had a drunken night of his own that ended with him sleeping with his ex, Sasha. Then by the following morning, Michael claimed to forgive Willow for her kiss and slept with her.



Sofia Mattsson, Cameron Mathison, Chad Duell and Katelyn MacMullen in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Taking this another chaotic step further, in the General Hospital episode airing on November 5, Willow has the nerve to attack Sasha for blabbing about the secret kiss to Michael. Sasha, so fed up with all the drama, tells Willow she should essentially look in the mirror and blame herself, before announcing to Willow that she’s quitting her job with the Quartermaines. Then enters Carly (Laura Wright).

Up until this point, Willow and Sasha are unaware that Sam (Kelly Monaco) died, and Carly informs the ladies of the tragedy. Willow attempts to call Michael but he declines the call while comforting Kristina (Kate Mansi). Then, Willow saunters upstairs to comfort Drew in the kids’ playroom. It doesn’t take long for Willow’s comfort to evolve into her and Drew kissing and hooking up.

With all that being said, in the official General Hospital preview clip for the week of November 4, it looks like Willow will immediately regret cheating on her husband. She’ll likely want to keep this a secret too, but also seen in the clip, Michael appears to get a phone notification about nanny cam footage. Is it possible Willow and Drew were caught on video and Michael is about to see it all go down?

If this proves to be the case, Michael is about to go on a warpath. History has shown he isn’t that graceful when he feels wronged, and he typically seeks revenge. On separate occasions, Michael literally took custody away of Avery from Sonny (Maurice Benard) and attempted to have Sonny thrown in prison when felt betrayed by his father. We can imagine he’ll try to destroy Drew with just as much passion. It’s fair to think Michael will destroy Drew’s political career. As far as Willow, Michael may be a little kinder because they share children, but she too should be afraid.

The cherry on top of this soapy sundae would be a pregnancy. We recently predicted a pregnancy at the Quartermaine estate, so will our hunch be correct?