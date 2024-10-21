I think General Hospital's Sonny Corinthos needs to pay for his crimes

General Hospital's Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is a life-ruiner. A charming, slippery, snake oil-selling life-ruiner. And this time he needs to pay for wreaking havoc in the lives of everyone around him.

It was nice that he wanted to protect Kristina (Kate Mansi) from John Cates' (Adam J. Harrington) corrupt policing, but by Sonny killing the FBI agent, he almost ruined the lives of everyone around him. If the gun hadn't turned up at the Port Charles Police Department, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) could still be in jail for a crime she didn't commit (although he claimed to be ready to confess), and Carly (Laura Wright) could be on her way to facing perjury charges. How could Sonny put the mother of his children in such a compromising position?

Whether you liked him or not, John Cates was murdered by Sonny, and he's the latest in a long line of Sonny's victims. Sonny needs to be held accountable for all the lives he’s ruined and the people he’s hurt.

The Teflon Don

The entire list of Sonny’s crimes could fill a book. And he’s never really been held accountable for any of them (sans the murder of A.J. [Sean Kanan]). He’s earned his nickname of "The Teflon Don" because nothing usually sticks to him. Despite decades of criminal activity that ranges from arms dealing to murder, he's never faced the full extent of the law that his actions demand.

At this point, Sonny probably feels untouchable. He knows that whatever crimes he commits, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will do anything necessary to keep him out of prison. Sonny has also built up years of favors, relationships and back alley deals with all the major players in Port Charles, which means he has a lot of favors he can call in to protect himself and his freedom.

But this time might be different. Yes, Alexis is off the hook for Cates' murder and there's nothing tying Sonny to the crime yet, Sonny's good fortune could run out. After all, the murder case is still technically open.

What about Carly?

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Carly thought she was doing the right thing for a man she’s always going to love when she claimed that Sonny was with her the night Cates was killed. Even when they’re not together romantically Sonny and Carly have a strong bond that is important to both of them. Carly’s lied for Sonny before, so of course she would lie for him again.

However, if news ever breaks that Carly lied for Sonny in regards to Cates, she's looking at a perjury charge... again. How many times must she compromise her own freedom to save her ex-husband?

Locked up for life

Perhaps it's time for Carly to make a big change and for once, tell on Sonny. She could save herself potential prison time by confessing before the truth comes out about John, and Sonny could finally get what he's owed. I just don’t want to see Carly destroyed by Sonny’s manipulation. It's time for the Kingpin of Port Charles to stop getting a free pass to commit whatever crime he wants.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.