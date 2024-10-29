General Hospital spoilers: Drew’s campaign ends in chaos and he sets sights on a new goal?

We knew it would only be a matter of time before the worst-kept secret on General Hospital would spread like wildfire and cause chaos, and that began to happen in the episode airing on October 28.

Having just found out that he’s been dating his cousin, Cody (Josh Kelly) drinks his woes away at the bar only to see Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) nearby laughing it up in a booth. When another customer approaches Drew, he turns on his charming candidate act, and Cody looks on in disgust. Cody is further disgusted when the bartender notes that Drew seems like a great guy.

Cody thinks back to his conversations with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), and how she informed him that Drew was making out with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) behind Michael’s (Chad Duell) back and also had a fling with Nina. Feeling as if he had enough of Drew’s nice guy act, Cody downs another shot of liquor and angrily walks up to Drew’s booth asking for a word. Sensing the tension, Nina tries to lure Cody away, but it doesn’t work. Drew gets up and walks away with him, and before Drew can really say much, Cody decks him in the chin. Not only that, Cody yells that the “smug” Drew has been “making out with his nephew’s wife” while sleeping with her mom. Nina looks horrified.

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

With the fight set to continue in the episode airing on October 29 and Nina eventually making her way to Willow to warn her about the cat being out of the bag, it would seem as if this drama is about to heat up exponentially. Now there’s a race to tell Michael the truth. Will he hear from Willow, will he see a news report about the bar fight or will Ned (Wally Kurth) tell Michael, as he also knows what’s been going on and has been waiting on the perfect time to share it?

Having said all of that, Drew’s political hopes look to be all but finished. When the press gets a hold of the news that he’s been sneaking around with his nephew’s wife and sleeping with her mother, that’s certainly enough scandal to repulse voters. Even if he were to try to salvage his campaign, a vengeful Michael is likely going to do whatever he can to stop his uncle from claiming victory.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

So if we’re right and Drew is out of the running politically, we have to think about his next move. Unfortunately for Ned, we think that could be coming full steam ahead for the top spot at ELQ. Yes, Drew could just slink back to Aurora. However, once upon a time, he wanted to merge Aurora with ELQ. With extra time on his hands after a failed campaign, he may again try to make the merger dream a reality. Although, should that be the case, Drew likely faces even more obstacles as Michael wouldn’t likely be on his side this go-around.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .