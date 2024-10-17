General Hospital spoilers: Sasha’s father is…?

By the end of the General Hospital episode airing on October 16, many fans, including us, were shocked to hear Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) call Holly (Emma Samms) mom. The family connection is a shocker for a few reasons, but nothing is bigger than what Holly being Sasha’s mother could mean about Sasha’s paternal lineage.

Sasha is currently madly in love with Cody (Josh Kelly), who through a series of ups and downs and paternity tests, was proven to be the biological son of Mac (John J. York). Holly has been the on-again-off-again romantic partner of Mac’s brother, Robert (Tristan Rogers) for years. If Holly is Sasha’s biological mother, we have to ask if there is a possibility that Robert could be Sasha’s biological father, and therefore Cody’s cousin.

Emma Samms, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Talk about kissing cousins! Should Robert be Sasha’s father (or at least should Holly think Robert is Sasha’s father) that takes viewers into the world of soap taboos that we weren’t prepared to be thrust into.

It reminds us of that time when The Young and the Restless’ Jack (Peter Bergman) thought he was Summer’s father, and she was knee-deep in a relationship with Jack’s actual son Kyle. It turned out Summer wasn’t Jack’s daughter, so no familial boundaries were crossed, and we’re hoping that proves to be the case when it comes to this Sasha situation. We hope she’s not ultimately a Scorpio.

If Robert isn’t Sasha’s father, could it be Luke (Anthony Geary)? After all, Holly and Luke were once hot and heavy. The pair even shares a child already in Ethan (James Ryan). Should Sasha be a Spencer, we’re again presented with an issue of incest, though. She was once in a relationship with Michael (Chad Duell), and he’s a Spencer. That's an idea that doesn’t make us feel any more comfortable.

So if neither Robert nor Luke are Sasha’s father, then that would likely mean one of two things. Either Holly had a romance with someone else and produced a child (which is completely possible), or Holly isn’t necessarily Sasha’s biological mother and Sasha’s true parentage is still a mystery.

Tristan Rogers, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

In the latter scenario, viewers should recall that Holly is a lifelong con artist and when Sasha first emerged in Port Charles, she was pretending to be Nina’s daughter. It’s not hard to imagine that the two have worked together in the past, and Sasha pretended to be Holly’s daughter on a few occasions to work a con job. Or perhaps Holly took Sasha under her wings like a mentor and helped raise Sasha in some capacity, with no biological ties.

We aren’t sure what the full story of Holly and Sasha’s connection is yet, but we just hope General Hospital doesn’t walk down a taboo road that will give viewers like us the ick.