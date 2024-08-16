General Hospital spoilers: Michael finds out about Willow and Drew, and he gets revenge in a big way?

For a while now, things have been relatively calm in the world of General Hospital's Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Sure his sister Kristina (Kate Mansi) just fell out of a Metro Court window, his mom Carly (Laura Wright) just narrowly escaped being tried for RICO charges and his father Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues to be distant with him, but besides all of that, Michael hasn't personally experienced a lot of chaos and drama. Is that all about to change?

As viewers know, about a month ago, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) enjoyed a forbidden kiss. Neither one of them has mentioned the incident to Michael, not wanting to hurt him. While Willow and Drew have tried to write off the kiss as a one-time error in judgment, we fear their romantic connection isn't over yet.

Willow is clearly drawn to Drew. She may argue that she's awkward around him now because of the guilt she carries for the mini-makeout session, but it seems to us her awkwardness also stems from her lingering romantic feelings for him. She's trying her best to downplay her feelings and is attempting to run into Drew with less frequency. Hence her quitting the foundation and returning to nursing.

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now for Drew's part, he's tried to move on, business as usual, wanting to put the whole ordeal behind him. He's got a political campaign to focus on after all. Additionally, he's still sharing a bed with Nina (Cynthia Watros), so Willow's mom tends to occupy his time.

With all that being said, we sense a major storm is headed to Port Charles. Secrets of this magnitude don't usually stay a secret in the soap world, so it's only a matter of time before Michael finds out about Willow and Drew. And when he does, we think he's going to explode, which could spell very bad news for the duo.

Longtime viewers know that when Michael feels wronged by family or friends, he blends what he learned from Carly and Sonny, and he becomes a master of revenge. It's almost as if he forgets he loved these people once. Case in point, when Sonny killed Michael's biological father A.J. (Sean Kanan), Michael fought Sonny for custody of Avery and won. Even recently, when Sonny broke Carly's heart, Michael brought Dex (Evan Hofer) to town in a plan to get Sonny arrested.

Cameron Mathison in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

If Michael comes to feel hurt by Willow and Drew's actions, we can only imagine what depths he'll go to in order to pay them back. For example, he may do everything he can to tank Drew's political campaign. Whether he funds the opposition, leaks the cheating scandal of Drew and Willow to the press or leaks some other secret from Drew's past, we have a feeling Drew won't be happy come election day. On top of that, because Michael and Drew are business partners, Michael may make moves to cut Drew out of the business altogether so he has nothing to return to when he loses the election.

As far as Willow is concerned, Michael may be a little more gracious considering they share children. However, if we had to guess, Michael may hire someone to discover Nina has been sleeping with Drew while Willow has been crushing on him. Michael may weaponize that information and be all too happy to share it with Willow so she feels foolish and betrayed by Nina. That could set the mother/daughter relationship back again and leave Willow feeling alone. Then to turn the knife, Michael could make a play to obtain full custody of their kids.

While this is all theory at this point, Michael is due for a spicy new storyline, and him finding out about Willow and Drew provides just that.