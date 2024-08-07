General Hospital spoilers: Medical emergencies and a big revelation reunite Sonny and Carly?

When it comes to the world of daytime soaps, there are certain romances that you know are just destined to be. We’re thinking about The Young and the Restless' Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and when it comes to the current landscape of General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) come to mind. No matter how many times these pairs break up due to cheating, lying or some other scandalous reason, they always find their way back to one another.

Focusing on the dimpled kingpin and fiery Metro Court owner, they tend to be drawn to each other no matter how many times their failed marriages end in some of the most contentious divorces in Port Charles history. Their last divorce of course was in 2022 after Carly caught Sonny cheating with Nina (Cynthia Watros). Although to be fair, they were headed toward Splitsville before that incident as Carly realized she was in love with Jason (Steve Burton), and Sonny realized how much his time with Nina in Nixon Falls changed him. Either way, the duo ended another marriage together, and after some difficult moments, became cordial co-parents.

Then, once Valentine (James Patrick Stuart) started tampering with Sonny’s bipolar medication and the Corinthos patriarch began behaving erratically, the relationship between Sonny and Carly became incredibly fractured, with Sonny swearing to be done with Carly because he could no longer trust her. Carly suspected that he was off his meds as she didn’t recognize the "new" Sonny, but she didn’t press the issue of getting him checked out by a licensed professional.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Fast forward to the General Hospital episode airing on August 6, and Sonny finds himself standing on the roof of the hospital, ready to take his own life. He felt as if he failed his children, most recently Kristina (Kate Mansi) who was fighting for her life after a meeting with Ava (Maura West) went horribly wrong. Thankfully, Sonny hallucinated seeing Morgan (Bryan Craig), and his deceased son convinced him that his family still needs him. Sonny seeks out Kevin’s (Jon Robert Lindstrom) help by the end of the episode.

Sonny will likely be glad he didn’t take his own life, as Morgan’s words will ring true sooner rather than later. As seen in the following preview clip, Carly rushes Donna (Scarlett Spears) to the hospital for a mysterious medical emergency.

With all that being said, and with two of Sonny's children facing health problems and the forthcoming revelation that Sonny has been off of his bipolar medication for weeks (viewers know Ava took things further than Valentin and switched Sonny’s meds out for placebos altogether), is now the right time for #Carson to reunite? We think so.

Carly will likely have a lot of compassion for Sonny in the coming days as he wrestles with the notion that two of his daughters could be in danger. She’ll also probably start to feel guilty that the person she’s loved for decades and she knows better than anyone has been suffering from a mental health crisis, and she missed the signs. She’s been around when Sonny previously had episodes managing his bipolar disorder, so she may be hard on herself for not seeing he was in trouble now.

Compassion and guilt, plus signs of the "old" Sonny returning once he’s back on his meds may lead Carly to realize that she still has romantic feelings for him.

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now for those asking about Jason and Carly’s love for him, the writers have made it pretty clear that they aren’t necessarily on the path to romance. Yes, they declared their love for each other before he left town years ago, but since his return, there’s virtually no chemistry between the pair. We can’t even recall a hot and steamy kiss.

They’ve been best friends for years, and we tend to think they are better that way and are settling back into the platonic nature of their relationship. Also, with Jason and Sonny on the road to healing their friendship, we’re not sure he’ll risk that for a romance with Carly.

As far as Natalia (Eva LaRue), she and Sonny were in the beginning stages of a romance and that was starting to fizzle out in light of her comments about Kristina and Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). Natalia also knows the Sonny who’s undermedicated, so it’s possible when Sonny gets healthy, their chemistry will completely disappear. If not, there’s nothing like seeing Sonny and Carly bond that will deter you from a relationship with Sonny.