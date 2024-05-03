General Hospital spoilers: old Carly returns in revenge plot against Ava?

When General Hospital’s Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) passed away, Carly (Laura Wright) was seemingly ready to make some changes in her life.

During that same time, she found out that Nina (Cynthia Watros) was the one who informed the federal government of her insider trading crimes which resulted in Drew (Cameron Mathison) going to prison. Instead of Carly reverting to her usual antics of plotting revenge for Nina’s treachery, she learned from her mother that such energy is wasted in life when you consider the bigger picture. Carly was resolved to just let Nina slide knowing the Crimson editor’s life was already falling apart. However, Carly may not be as generous when it comes to Ava (Maura West).

As General Hospital viewers know, Ava has done a masterful job at worming her way into Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) life and pressing him to distrust nearly everyone around him. She’s been aided in her efforts by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), who has managed to switch Sonny’s bipolar medication with placebos, leaving the crime boss to act rather erratically and think irrationally. Now Ava does know Sonny’s medications aren’t real but has opted to keep that information to herself (she doesn’t know of Valentin’s involvement).

Maura West, Laura Wright and Maurice Benard in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Bringing back Carly into the fold, she knows that Sonny isn’t himself and tells him as much in the episode airing on April 22 where he swore to be done with her. Carly and Nina also recently had a conversation where they actually agreed on something — Ava’s influence on Sonny is dangerous and no good.

Then in the episode airing on May 3, Carly informs Sonny and Ava that she wants Donna (Scarlett Spears) to live with her full-time. She doesn’t trust Sonny’s frame of mind lately and wants to protect their daughter.

With all that being said, we think it’s only a matter of time before Carly realizes that her ex is suffering from a mental health crisis. Carly more than anyone in town knows when Sonny isn’t taking his medication properly and has experience helping him to right his ship. Hence our belief that she will be there to help him this go-around.

Laura Wright and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

However, if she finds out his medications have been switched, she most likely will blame Ava. It’s easy to imagine that this assumption will push her to remember that Ava tampered with Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) medication and that ultimately contributed to his death. Triggered by the memory of her late son, we think this new and improved Carly will go out the window and the old Carly will come back with a vengeance. Unfortunately for Carly, her scheming usually causes a massive unintended ripple effect in Port Charles, but we don’t think she will likely care much.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We aren't sure what Carly may have in store for Ava, but we can imagine everything short of murder. Carly may make moves to strip Ava of not only her art gallery but also custody of Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola). Considering Avery has stayed with Carly previously and Avery already sees Carly as a second mom, it’s not a stretch to think that Carly may make a play for temporary custody if Sonny winds up seeking therapy.

While we ultimately have to wait and see how this all plays out, we certainly wouldn’t want to be in Ava’s fictional shoes.