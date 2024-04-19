General Hospital spoilers: Willow blasts Drew for his affair with Nina?

As far as unlikely pairings go in the world of General Hospital, Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) certainly take the cake. The two went from mortal enemies to twisted lovers who do business with one another.

From Drew’s perspective, Nina is a woman who nearly destroyed his life. She let her continuous vendetta with Carly (Laura Wright) push her into making the ill-advised decision to turn Carly and Drew in for insider trading. That of course, led to Drew playing the role of Mr. Chivalry and deciding to take full responsibility for the crimes, going to prison for him and Carly. While incarcerated he was attacked, nearly to death, and since then, he seemingly developed a pure hatred for Nina, obsessed with getting payback.

Now from Nina’s side of the equation, she really had no gripe with Drew. He was collateral damage in her feud with Carly. However, once he was released from prison, he grew to annoy her, especially when he fired her from Crimson.

Cameron Mathison and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

That all leads us to the present of Drew rehiring her and the two engaging in some "heavy breathing" that seems fueled still by hatred. Although, part of her is holding onto a glimmer of hope that as much fun as they’re both having, Drew will put in a good word with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), as Nina desperately wants to repair her relationship with her daughter.

Drew has made no promises to do such a thing and has been rather hesitant about the notion. However, Willow and Drew are still friends and his hookups with Nina are unlikely to stop, so we can imagine Drew starts to play middleman between the mother/daughter duo. He may subtly mention the benefits of forgiveness and encourage Willow not to close the door to Nina for good.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Willow would likely become highly suspicious of Drew, as he previously loathed her mother more than even Carly. While Willow may not put together the pieces to this puzzle right away, she may start to wonder if Nina is holding something over Drew if he becomes her cheerleader. Could Willow get Michael (Chad Duell) to look into the matter, or could Willow stumble across Drew and Nina in a close moment? Sure.

If Willow finds out about the affair, we can only picture her becoming enraged. She may lash out at Nina for once again trying to manipulate her way into her life, and Willow may take Drew to task for doing her mother’s bidding. Willow may even express to Drew that he’s broken their trust, something Jason (Steve Burton) has never done.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Drew would probably profusely apologize in response to Willow’s reaction, would it be enough to repair their relationship?