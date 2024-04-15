General Hospital spoilers: Carly accepts Jason’s gift and it infuriates Drew and Sonny?

Since General Hospital’s Jason (Steve Burton) has been back in Port Charles, we can’t exactly say that we’ve seen the sparks flying between him and Carly (Laura Wright). Although they both proclaimed to be the love of each other’s life before Jason went missing over two years ago, their dynamic lately reminds us of their longtime storied friendship. Now, in all fairness, this could be due to their very complex lives these days.

Jason is still knee-deep in a working arrangement with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and the FBI, Pikeman is still a huge threat and Sonny (Maurice Benard) is quickly spiraling out of control in light of his bipolar medication being tampered with. Carly and Jason haven’t exactly had much time for romance. Even if all these distractions were to clear up, we have a hunch that the duo’s romantic future isn’t on the horizon, as we’ve suspected Sonny’s looming presence in Port Charles would make #Jarly nearly impossible. Plus, Carly and John seem to be headed toward quite the fling.

With all that being said, should romance not be in the cards for Jason and Carly, their friendship still remains the strongest in all of Port Charles. That’s something that’s not changed.

This is evident in the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of April 8. He has Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) make Nina (Cynthia Watros) an offer to buy back Carly’s half of the Metro Court. While Nina is intrigued to sell, considering Jason is the buyer and she knows he only wants to buy it for Carly, Nina is asking for quite a hefty sum.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

All indications point to Jason and Nina coming to an agreement for the purchase, meaning all Carly has to do to become owner again is say yes, which seems likely.

For starters, it’s Jason presenting the offer. Then when you add the fact that Carly has mentioned recently that she’s missed running the hotel, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) not long ago vented to Carly about Nina’s awful changes for the hotel and Carly complained about the hospitality John received during his stay, and it seems destiny is written in the stars. However, we can imagine a situation in which Carly accepting Jason’s offer sends a jealous ripple effect through Port Charles, mainly with Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Sonny.

Back when Carly lost the Metro Court in light of her insider trading ordeal, both Drew and Sonny offered her money so she could retain ownership of the business. However, she was adamant that she wouldn’t take their money and was content running Bobbie’s. So her now taking Jason’s money could make Drew once again feel inferior to Jason, and Drew is already a bit jealous of Jason, hence him quickly dumping Carly when his brother returned from the dead. Drew knew he couldn’t compete for Carly’s heart and loyalty.

Maura West, Laura Wright and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Then there’s Sonny. He trusts nearly no one at the moment, and he’s made a few comments about not being able to trust Carly and Jason. Sonny thinks Carly never really loved him like she did Jason, plus she lied to him about Dex (Evan Hofer) and Michael (Chad Duell), even though she was protecting him. As far as Jason, Sonny can’t believe Jason has been working with the federal government and is also a bit jealous of the relationship between him and Carly.

If Drew and Sonny both find themselves fuming about Jason’s gift and Carly’s next corporate move, we think Drew will just be further pushed into Nina’s orbit and Sonny will find himself deeper in the villainous clutches of Ava (Maura West).