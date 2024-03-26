General Hospital spoilers: Sonny becomes a roadblock for Carly and Jason's reunion?

For many General Hospital fans, the idea of a Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) romantic reunion has been at the forefront of their minds — and for good reason.

Before Jason was presumed dead in Greece, the duo declared their love for one another and were seemingly ready to ride off into the metaphorical sunset. Then, the first person he goes to see after being shot on the pier in all the chaos with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), is Carly. When you add the fact that Drew (Cameron Mathison) was quick to dump Carly upon hearing his twin brother is back in town, it just seemed as if the daytime soap was going full steam ahead on #Jarly.

However, we are starting to have doubts that the reunion will ever happen. The Don Juan and mob boss of Port Charles, Sonny (Maurice Benard), may stand in their way.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Scott Kirkland)

For starters, when we think back to Carly and Jason being a couple before his presumed death, Sonny wasn’t the biggest fan. Sure the mobster had Nina (Cynthia Watros), but he wasn’t thrilled to have his best friend and enforcer dating his multiple-times ex-wife and mother to three of his children. Now with Nina and Sonny on the outs, does he really want to potentially see his ex-wife so happily in love? (Yes, we realize that Sonny and Ava [Maura West] are about to embark on a romance, but Sonny’s jealousy doesn’t tend to have boundaries.)

We also have to raise the point that #Jarly really kicked off when Sonny was presumed dead. Although Sonny came back in time for the couple’s wedding and was even witness to Carly and Jason’s relationship after Sonny moved on with Nina, Sonny, Jason and Carly haven’t spent much time together in town with this new dynamic. Something tells us that things would be incredibly awkward for Carly and Jason at family functions with Sonny gazing at them. Would the duo want to put up with his dark stares, or potentially face Sonny’s vengeful hand whenever he got too annoyed with seeing them happy and together?

If we go through all of Carly’s relationships with other men, Sonny made it his mission to break up her and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and her and Lorenzo Alcazar (Ted King), and Sonny succeeded. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to think he wouldn’t attempt the same with her and Jason.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

Lending to our point, Laura Wright, the actress who portrays Carly, recently sat down with Soap Opera Digest and discussed the possibility of a Carly and Jason reunion. She shared:

"If Sonny is around, Jason and Carly aren’t going to be to together, I don’t think. I don’t think Jason trusts Carly [with Sonny in the picture], you know? I feel like if they are together, they have to be all-in and, like, ride into the sunset together. I don’t feel like they can live in the same town with Sonny and function."

With all that being said, it’s not hard to imagine that Jason and Carly give their romance a shot once they put this Dante mess behind them. However, Carly soon comes to realize that her connection with Jason is fractured as he’s not the same person as he was before. Furthermore, she may grow resentment towards him for actively staying away from her for years.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Then, over with Sonny and Ava, we can see Sonny realizing that Ava isn’t Carly. As much as he enjoys her support these days and was in love with Nina prior, no woman has ever been able to match all that Carly offers him.

An unhappy Carly and an unhappy Sonny are just bound to find their way back to each other, which should surprise no one, but the move would likely send a shockwave through town.

While this is all theory at the moment, is it possible that Jason and Carly not the happily-ever-after romance they once professed to be?