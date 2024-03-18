General Hospital spoilers: Josslyn catches Ava and Sonny in close moment?

What do General Hospital’s Ava (Maura West), Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) all have in common these days? Well for starters, they all seem to find themselves on Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) list of people she loathes.

While it was only a few months ago that Josslyn and Dex (Evan Hofer) were saving Ava’s life and she seemingly grew a little more sympathetic towards Ava, make no mistake, Josslyn still holds a grudge against the art gallery owner for her role in Morgan’s (Brian Craig) death.

Then when it comes to Sonny and Nina, Josslyn has never forgiven them for the way they both betrayed her mom. Not only did Nina carry on an affair with Sonny in Nixon Falls while he was suffering from memory loss and technically still married to Carly (Laura Wright), but even back in Port Charles and aware of his real identity, Sonny couldn’t stop loving Nina, eventually marrying her. Nina managed to get further under Josslyn’s skin after Nina was pinpointed as the one who reported Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) to the federal government.

Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all of this as the background going into the General Hospital episode airing on March 15, Nina goes to Dex’s apartment hoping to get Dex to pass along a message to Sonny.

Unfortunately for Nina, she finds Josslyn there with Dex, and "Carly Jr." wastes no time insulting Nina. After trading a few insults, Nina throws a jab insinuating that Dex is keeping something from Josslyn. This of course gets the young woman’s mind racing about what her boyfriend hasn’t told her.

In the episode airing on March 18, it looks like Dex will share that Nina caught him coming from Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) hospital room. Confessing he was there to kill Cyrus per Sonny’s orders is likely to infuriate Josslyn. While she is aware that when Dex worked for Sonny he was required to get his hands dirty in the criminal underworld, she doesn’t view her boyfriend as a murderer (although again, he didn’t murder Cyrus). The revelation appears to be one to cause serious problems for Josslyn and Dex’s relationship, as she seeks her mother’s advice in the episode airing on March 19.

Maura West, Maurice Benard and Grace Scarola in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now moving on to Sonny and Ava, for the past couple of months, they’ve gotten increasingly close. Once she moved in with him after fearing for her safety, the two have managed to become more than just co-parents. They’re actual friends with a ton of unspoken chemistry (although they did almost kiss). The problem here is he’s still married to Nina even if he filed for divorce, and Nina desperately wants him back.

Plus, Nina and Ava are besties, so Ava hooking up with Nina’s still-husband would be a major issue. And yet, we think that’s an issue that will become realized sooner rather than later.

We believe it’s only a matter of time before Ava and Sonny start entangling. While they may do their best to keep things a secret, considering it’s Port Charles, that’s not likely to remain a secret for long. It only takes one person to catch the duo in a compromising situation. Cue Josslyn.

It’s not hard to picture a scenario in which Josslyn stumbles across the two in a compromising position at Ava’s art gallery, the pier or the hospital. If she sees the pair, she could consider herself gaining the leverage she needs to get Sonny to back off of Dex so she could be with her boyfriend in peace. Josslyn could persuade Ava to convince Sonny that Dex isn’t a threat in exchange for her silence.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: (jpistudios.com/XJ Johnson/ABC)

Now considering we’re talking about Carly’s daughter here, there’s also the possibility that Jossyln pulls an old-Carly move and decides to visit Nina with the affair news. Josslyn would probably be happy to tell Nina that Sonny is cozying up to her bestie, especially considering what Nina just did to undermine her relationship with Dex.

While this is all speculation at the moment, we’ll be paying close attention as next to Jason’s (Steve Burton) return, the Ava, Sonny and Nina love triangle is the hottest storyline at the moment.