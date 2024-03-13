General Hospital spoilers: Sam and Carly's feud reignited?

The evolution of the relationship between General Hospital’s Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Carly (Laura Wright) has been an interesting one to watch.

To give a brief rundown of their history, Carly initially loathed Sam and wrote her off as a swindler who became just another one of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) romantic partners. Considering Carly and Sonny were in the midst of one of their many "breaks" in their relationship when he connected with Sam, it’s understandable that Carly saw Sam as a bit of a threat. Eventually, Sam got pregnant with Sonny’s baby, but Sonny and Carly reunited.

Jason (Steve Burton) stepped up for Sam and helped her during the pregnancy initially as a favor to Sonny. Eventually, Sam and Jason developed feelings for each other and their legendary romance began.

Steve Burton and Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

For years, Jason and Sam would serve as one of the premiere couples in Port Charles. Unfortunately, throughout their marriage, Carly would present a problem as she is Jason’s best friend and when it comes to him, she doesn’t know boundaries. She always expected him to drop everything for her, which he usually did, and she got away with interfering in their marriage, often disrespecting Sam in the process.

It wasn’t until the last time that Jason disappeared and was presumed dead that a real friendship began to blossom between Carly and Sam. Carly finally accepted and respected the love between Sam and Jason, and Carly and Sam bonded. Even after Sam decided Jason’s lifestyle was too dangerous for her and her kids, Carly still remained friends with Sam. In fact, Sam was a big part of Carly’s support system when Sonny went missing in upstate New York and Sam supported Carly and Jason when they decided to get married.

The friendship between the two women has lasted now for years, but will it survive Jason’s most recent return from the dead?

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Scott Kirkland)

At the moment, there is a manhunt to arrest Jason for the attempted murder of Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), and most people in Port Charles believe he’s guilty. Of course, Carly doesn’t believe for one second that Jason is capable of shooting Dante and going after Sonny. While we tend to think Jason is actually working to help another loved one from the past and Sonny in the process, that’s yet to be proven without a doubt.

Now if the following preview clip is any indication, Sam doesn’t have the same loyalty to Jason and doesn’t believe in his complete innocence. Take a look.

With Carly loyal to Jason and likely to do whatever it takes to protect him, and Sam furious by the thought Jason could have shot Dante, Carly and Sam could once again be at odds. Sam’s anger is probably only going to intensify when she finds out that Jason asked Danny (Michael Damian) to help him.

When Carly and Sam meet, we can picture a situation where they can't find common ground as it pertains to Jason in the interim, and Sam become upset to learn Carly met with Jason and tried to assist him given what he’s suspected of doing.

We certainly hate to see Sam and Carly back at odds, but should this be the case, we’re hopeful it’s only temporary until Dante is able to confirm Jason didn’t shoot him, and Jason can adequately explain where he’s been all of this time.

By the way, we can’t wait to see the fireworks that ensue when Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) finds out that her bestie helped Jason escape. Olivia and Carly have taken a few hits in their friendship lately. Can they take one more?