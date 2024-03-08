General Hospital spoilers: Jason working against Sonny to save Morgan?

If you’re a General Hospital fan and have somehow missed the memo, allow us to share that Steve Burton is back in the role of Jason Morgan officially as of the episode airing on March 4.

In the episode, Sonny (Maurice Benard), Ava (Maura West) and Selina Wu (Lydia Look) were gathered in Selina’s warehouse talking shop when the Port Charles cops led by Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and the FBI led by John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) showed up and interrupted. While Sonny meant for the gathering to be a way to lure out his mysterious enemy, the arrival of law enforcement was a surprise.

While the mob boss was arguing with law enforcement, Jason was with a mysterious shooter on the roof taking aim at Sonny. The shooter attempted a shot at Sonny, but Jason somehow interfered and "compromised" the duo’s mission. As a shootout got underway, Jason and his partner took off running, and Dante gave chase. Unfortunately, Jason’s partner shot Dante and left. Thankfully for the cop, Jason stayed behind briefly to bandage the wound and call 9-1-1, saving Dante’s life — for now.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Thanks to Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) well-placed camera capturing the whole event, he was able to see that Jason was one of the men on the roof, and news is quickly spreading around Port Charles.

With all of that being said, has Jason really turned against Sonny? The two have been business partners and best friends for years, so it would seem rather unlikely. Sure it’s always possible that Jason has again been brainwashed and is being used by some villain as a weapon, but there are clues hinting to the contrary.

Again, Jason ruined his partner’s direct shot at Sonny and subsequently saved Dante’s life. It sounds to us that Jason may be actually trying to help Sonny. If Jason is trying to aid Sonny but clearly working for his opposition, what’s going on here?

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard, General Hosptial (Image credit: ABC)

Our best guess is that when Jason was presumed dead a few years ago, he was found by an enemy of Sonny’s, either from the past or one yet to be seen. As Jason recuperated from his likely injuries, the villain demanded Jason work for him. Jason would never willingly go against his boss unless someone Jason loves is at risk, and it’s possible the loved one in question could be Morgan. We think Jason is pretending to work against Sonny until he can adequately find a way to rescue Sonny's son.

That’s right, we have a hunch Morgan Corinthos is alive and just needs to be reunited with Sonny and of course, Carly (Laura Wright). For those of you who need a reminder, Morgan was believed to have been killed in a car bomb back in 2016, but his body was never recovered. In the soap world, no recovered body usually means a character could return from the "dead" at any time, and perhaps with Jason now back, Morgan will be brought back into the General Hospital fold.

If Morgan has been held hostage all of this time by someone and now Jason has an opportunity to rescue him, he certainly would do all he can to make that happen. Heck, Morgan is partially named after Jason and Jason loves him as his own.

Brian Craig, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

We should also mention the possibility that Jason isn’t trying to rescue Morgan because he’s in danger, but rather work with Morgan to prevent him from doing something to his family he can’t take back.

Looking at the crimes targeting underworld bosses these days, we found it peculiar that Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) was taken out. She’s been behind bars and seemingly out of the crime business, so her death rings rather personal. Could it be that Morgan is this big boss that ordered the hit on Olivia as revenge? After all, she is the one that planted the car bomb that supposedly killed him.

If Morgan is indeed behind all of the chaos in Sonny’s world lately, Jason may be biding his time until he can figure out a way to talk sense into Morgan and stop him from going any further like killing Sonny. We can’t say for sure, but if Morgan is alive, he may also have a vendetta against his father for his part in the underworld which led to him again supposedly dying.

Although this is all theories and conjecture at this point, we certianly would like to see Morgan return in any capacity, preferably played by phenomenal actor, Bryan Craig.

New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu where you'll also find the 60th Anniversary special.