General Hospital spoilers: Ric betrays Ava?

It shouldn’t come as a shock to any General Hospital fan that Ava (Maura West) and Ric (Rick Hearst) aren’t a popular couple in Port Charles. Individually, they each have a list of enemies a mile long, so their joining forces only enhances their pariah status. While they claim not to care about all the disapproving stares, one person’s stare in particular means something to Ric — Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

As Ric’s only child, Molly’s opinion of him means the world to him. Heck, her frustration with the constant back and forth between Ric and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is what pushed him to develop a “truce” with his ex. Unfortunately, that truce is tentative, and now Ric is withholding two huge secrets from his daughter.

Not only does Ric know Kristina (Kate Mansi) is the one who almost killed him, but he’s also allowing Ava to blackmail Alexis to keep this secret. Sadly, this all means that Molly is surrounded by deceit. Molly’s sister almost murdered her father, her father is conspiring with a woman she loathes and her mother is again protecting Kristina at Molly’s expense.

Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Let’s zero in on the blackmail plot. Molly could probably overlook Ric not coming clean about Kristina being responsible for his crash, but Molly likely would be furious that he’s allowing Ava to use the information to her advantage to get a windfall of cash. Again, Molly doesn’t care for Ava already, so him being linked to Ava romantically and in this sinister money scheme could potentially ruin his relationship with Molly.

Through conversations with Molly, we can imagine Ric eventually waking up to the fact that he could lose his daughter if he lets Ava continue on with her plot. He may also wisely discern that if he reveals the truth to his daughter, he may win the battle of parents between him and Alexis. Plus, he already hinted to Alexis that perhaps he should tell Molly the truth about Kristina, because then, at least, he would finally open Molly’s eyes to who her sister is.

Having said all of that, we can’t help but think that there’s a chance Ric will betray Ava by telling Molly that Kristina almost killed him by cutting the brakes on his car. The bombshell news would instantly cut off Ava’s money train, something she’d likely not be happy about. However, he may not reveal to Molly that Ava was blackmailing Alexis, hoping he could patch things up with Ava later, and Molly will push her dislike of Ava aside, feeling bad that her sister plotted to murder her.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now we know Alexis could always tell Molly herself that Ava pushed her to embezzle from the Cassadine estate, but we’d venture to say that Molly won’t be as interested in hearing that from Alexis, angry that her mother again covered for Kristina’s bad decision-making. We hate to say it, but Alexis is in real danger of losing Molly (temporarily, anyway).

All things considered, we’ll just have to watch and see what happens with these players as this secret is bound to come out.