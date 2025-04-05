I think General Hospital’s Kristina has gone too far this time, and she may not survive the fallout

General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) needed a major reality check, and the accident she just caused hopefully was it. Kristina’s gotten in trouble before when her inability to control herself caused her to act out, but so far, nothing has caused her to change her behavior. Will almost killing Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) finally push her to get some help? Sadly, probably not.

Kristina’s outbursts have so far ruined her credibility in court and allowed Ava (Maura West) to be found not guilty of any responsibility in the accident that killed Kristina’s baby. But even that wasn’t enough to convince Kristina she needed help controlling her emotions. Kristina sees herself as the perpetual victim, especially where Ava is concerned. Now, her attempt to kill Ava by cutting the brake lines on her car may cost her almost everything. She could lose her family, her business and her freedom. And she has no one to blame but herself.

Family

Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Kristina has had a rocky relationship with half-sister Molly (Kristen Vaganos), and their relationship got even worse after the death of the baby that Kristina was carrying and the loss of Sam (Kelly Monaco). The two sisters had just started to work on repairing their relationship when Kristina pulled this stunt.

Once Molly finds out that Kristina was the one responsible for the accident, which has seriously injured her father, it’s safe to assume that her already tense relationship with Kristina is going to blow up. Considering that the two of them already were having a hard time accepting the past and moving forward, it’s very likely that this could be the end of Molly’s attempts to make up with Kristina.

If that happens, there will also be tension with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) because she will be forced to take sides and it will impact her relationship with both of her remaining daughters. If Ric dies, Molly will never forgive Kristina, and the Davis women will be splintered forever.

Business

Kristina’s attempt to kill Ava could also end up costing her Charlie’s. She just pulled off a great revamp of Charlie’s, but Charlie’s success is dependent on having a great staff that includes Lucky Spencer (Jonathon Jackson) behind the bar. But Kristina told Lucky she sabotaged Ava’s car on the way to the accident, before either of them knew who was in the car, so now Lucky knows that Kristina is responsible for hurting Elizabeth.

Lucky may never forgive Kristina for causing Elizabeth to get hurt. The good relationship these two had could be over. Even if Lucky doesn’t quit working for Kristina at the bar, if her secret comes out, she could lose her business.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) may take it back and try to start over with a new restaurant in that space if he learns what Kristina did.

Freedom

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Kristina told Lucky what she did because she regretted her decision and wanted his help to fix the situation before Ava got hurt. That backfired in a big way, because now Lucky knows that Kristina is responsible for Elizabeth getting seriously injured.

Lucky could blackmail Kristina with what he knows, but that’s not really Lucky’s style. There’s also not much that Kristina has to bargain with that Lucky would want in return for his silence. Lucky loves Elizabeth and may not let Kristina off the hook for hurting her.

If Lucky wants to be vindictive, he could go to the police and tell them that Kristina was the one who tampered with the car, trying to kill Ava. There’s probably surveillance footage of Kristina in the parking garage at Ava’s building, so it wouldn’t be too difficult for the district attorney to make a case for attempted murder against Kristina.

Even if Alexis represented her, Kristina would have a hard time convincing a jury she didn’t do it. She has a long history of rage-induced outbursts against Ava that could be used against her. And the chances that she’d be able to keep her cool in court are almost zero, so Kristina could end up going to jail for attempted murder. Or murder, if Ric dies.

Everyone should have seen this coming

Alexis and Sonny have indulged Kristina’s tantrums for too long. They should have realized that Kristina was never going to let go of her grudge against Ava. No matter what anyone says, Kristina holds Ava responsible for the death of the baby, which has made her obsessed with hurting Ava.

When Kristina loses control of her emotions, others get hurt. If Alexis and Sonny didn’t spoil Kristina so much, they would have seen that she needed help. Now, it may be too late for Kristina to escape unscathed from the consequences of her actions.