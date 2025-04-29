General Hospital spoilers: Tracy gambles and loses big?

When it comes to General Hospital, arguably no one in Port Charles is more cantankerous and stubborn than Tracy (Jane Elliot). She enjoys the thrills of arguing and being disagreeable, loves being able to say “I told you so” and rarely changes her mind once she’s made it.

Case and point, she’s determined not to listen to anyone as far as Sonny (Maurice Benard) is concerned, almost lashing out at loved ones for defending him. Furthermore, her hatred for the kingpin is pushing her to vote in favor of him losing his pier and may push her to align herself even more concretely with Ezra Boyle (Daniel Cosgrove) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota), the latter of whom propositioned her to help him cut Sonny out of Deception.

Now to be fair, we can understand why Tracy has become immune to Sonny’s charm. He killed her nephew, he tried his best to keep Michael away from the Quartermaines and she blames him for taking Jason (Steve Burton) away from her family for all those years. This has all proven to be too much for Tracy to just forgive and forget. However, she may soon come to regret not letting go of her hatred.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

For starters, as Laura (Genie Francis) aptly pointed out to Tracy in a recent conversation, Tracy throwing her support behind the initiative to strip Sonny of his pier could lead to grave danger for Port Charles. Simply put, Laura understands that Sonny dances in the criminal underworld, but he’s a mobster with a good heart. If Sonny isn’t in control of his pier, Port Charles residents could be inviting an even more dangerous cutthroat element to town, who may turn out to actually be Sidwell.

Speaking of which, Sidwell recently proposed to Tracy that they come to an agreement to cut Sonny out of Deception. Sidwell has the rare mineral used in Deception’s new face cream, and he pretty much threatened to make it difficult for Deception to receive the mineral in the future if Tracy doesn’t agree to help get rid of Sonny.

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all that being said, we have a hunch that if Tracy’s dream of Sonny losing his pier comes true and she caves to Sidwell’s proposition, she’ll soon regret backing the wrong horses.

It’s not far-fetched to believe that Sidwell will eventually show his true colors to everyone in Port Charles as the real villain that he is. And once his brand of criminality fully matures in town, the danger he brings could wind up costing someone close to Tracy their life or limb. Might Chase (Josh Swickard) get caught in the crosshairs as an officer of the law and die or get injured in the line of duty? Or could Gio (Giovanni Mazza), a loyal supporter of Sonny, find that his life is in danger?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, Sidwell being apprehended by authorities for his crimes would spell bad news for Deception. If the government goes after his businesses, they could wind up seizing the business from Tracy, especially if she allows Sidwell to invest more into the business, should she rid it of Sonny. Tracy losing Deception would spell bad news for not only her, but Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Maxie (Kristen Storms) as well.

If our theory proves correct, Tracy should prepare herself to eat the very humbling food delicacy of the world — crow.