General Hospital’s Brook Lynn has a secret, and it won’t stay a secret in the Quartermaine mansion

It’s frankly kind of amazing that on General Hospital, Brook Lynn’s secret hasn’t come out already considering how much she is talking about it in the mansion. Even though she’s decided not to tell Dante, it’s not going to be long until everyone else finds out.

It’s almost shocking that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) doesn’t know about his first child yet. Lulu (Alexa Havins Bruening) has been dying to tell him, and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has been talking about it constantly at the Quartermaine mansion, which isn’t exactly the best place to try and keep a secret.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is like a private investigator roaming the halls of the Quartermaine mansion, getting into everyone’s business. It’s very difficult to keep a secret in that house because Tracy is always lurking nearby. And if Tracy isn’t snooping around, one of the many other people who live in the mansion is sure to be around.

It didn’t take Tracy long to discover Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) pregnancy or to find out that Drew (Cameron Mathison) kissed Willow (Katelynn MacMullen). She and Ned (Wally Kurth) can find out anything that is going on in that house.

Maybe Tracy has been too distracted by her fight with Drew over the Quartermaine crypt to pay much attention to what’s been going on in the house. But now that the crypt drama is over, Tracy will once again be in everyone’s business in the mansion. And Lois (Rena Sofar) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) aren’t exactly hard to overhear.

Lulu is a loose cannon, but Chase isn’t helping

Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Lulu has been busting at the seams to tell Dante. It’s shocking that her loud confrontation with Brook Lynn about the pregnancy wasn’t overheard by anyone in the mansion. Lulu is a loose cannon, and she’s still in love with Dante. She’s dying to tell him about the pregnancy, and she may not be able to stop herself from blurting it out.

Chase (Josh Swickard) threatening to arrest Lulu if she tells Dante or anyone else about the pregnancy didn’t help the situation. Lulu doesn’t take well to being threatened, even though she started this whole mess by breaking into Martin’s (Michael E. Knight) place and going through confidential client files.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is Brook Lynnm going to make an announcement?

Brook Lynn has been close to revealing the truth accidentally before, and now that she’s told Chase, it’s entirely possible that someone living in the house, like Tracy, will hear them discussing it. I think there’s a much better chance that Brook Lynn will say something incriminating and will decide to just tell everyone.

At this point, the list of people who know Brook Lynn had a child that she gave up for adoption is so long that she might as well make it public. Lulu, Chase, Lois and Gloria (Ellen Travolta) all know that Brook Lynn had a child she gave up for adoption.

It's very difficult to keep anything a secret in the Quartermaine mansion, and with so many people already knowing the truth, the news of Brook Lynn giving up a child for adoption is going to come out sooner rather than later. It would be better for Brook Lynn to just announce it herself rather than let the rumors and secrets spread.

How would that impact Gio?

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

If Brook Lynn does tell everyone in the mansion about her child, that could wreck Gio’s (Giovanni Mazza) life, though. He doesn’t know he was adopted, so it’s not like he would automatically assume that he was Brook Lynn’s son, but I think some of the other people living in the house would put it together pretty quickly. Tracy would waste no time claiming him as a Quartermaine. But it would upset Gio very much to find out he was adopted and to find out that he’s been so close to his birth mother all this time.

Even though it’s probably too late to keep this a secret, Gio will be the person who suffers the most from having it revealed.