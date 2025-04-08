General Hospital spoilers: Lulu blindsided by shocking twist?

We aren’t fortune tellers, and we aren’t in the General Hospital writers’ room, but it sure seems as if all the cards are aligning for Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to officially reconcile. Although he’s still grieving Sam (Kelly Monaco), Dante has found himself in a few moments with Lulu, where it looks like old times for the couple (despite the Lulu recast). Additionally, with Lulu having loved Dante before she fell into her coma, and Dante now knowing that information, an official relaunch of #Lante feels just around the corner.

Unfortunately, we suspect the reunion will also face a major setback thanks to a certain summer camp secret. Dante is currently in the dark about the fact that Rocco (Finn Carr) is not his only child. While Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is aware of the child as the mother, and she spilled the beans to her husband Chase (Josh Swickard), Lulu stumbled upon the information in her snooping efforts to locate Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). And although all three are close with Dante, for better or worse, they’ve all agreed not to tell him about his son.

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

One thing that Dante has inherited from Sonny (Maurice Benard) is his strong distaste for lying. More than a few lies have wrecked Sonny’s romances over the years, and we can imagine Lulu keeping this child news from Dante will likely come off as a huge betrayal to the cop, threatening their romantic future.

That brings us to the shocking twist. We can imagine a scenario in which Dante overhears a conversation about the baby that Brook Lynn gave up. Considering Brook Lynn and Dante both live at the Quartermaine mansion, and Brook Lynn, Lois (Rena Sofer) and Gloria (Ellen Travolta) have had multiple conversations about the child there, it’s likely the women will have another discussion at the home and Dante stumbles upon them.

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

It’s also in the realm of possibility that a drunk Cody (Josh Kelly) spills the beans in a crowded room of people which includes Dante. It wouldn’t be the first time Cody told all of Port Charles about someone’s business. Heck, who’s to say Drew (Cameron Mathison) won’t even get his hands on the information in a fact-finding mission to destroy Ned (Wally Kurth) and Tracy (Jane Elliot), and he shares it with Dante and others just to stir up chaos.

Either way, when Dante learns he was the last to know about his own child, he’s going to probably hit the roof and be furious with Brook Lynn, Chase and especially, Lulu. Oh, and if you throw in the added layer that there’s a great chance that it will soon be revealed that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, fireworks are in the future.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.