General Hospital spoilers: Dante takes a page out of Sonny’s book and makes huge mistake?

As it’s been said, "like father, like son," and General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) may soon exemplify the meaning behind the sentiment.

It’s hard to forget that when Dante first came to Port Charles, he and Sonny weren’t exactly on the best of terms. Sure, Sonny was initially fond of Dante when the kingpin thought he was just a random guy trying to work his way up in the Corinthos organization. However, when Sonny learned that Dante was an undercover cop working to take him down, the dimpled kingpin wasted no time trying to kill him. It was only after Dante lay on the ground bleeding out that Sonny learned Dante is his firstborn. And since then, Dante and Sonny have managed to become remarkably close, even as they both work on opposite sides of the law.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

We bring all this up because it seems Dante is about to damage the bond he has with Gio (Giovanni Mazza), the young man that Dante still doesn’t know is his firstborn son with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

On the General Hospital episode that aired on May 5, Gio worked with Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) to get a drunken Rocco (Finn Carr) back to the Quartermaine estate, hoping Rocco would just sleep off the booze. But when Cody (Josh Kelly) stumbled upon Rocco and noticed his breathing was off, Cody made sure Rocco was rushed to the hospital. Dante got the dreaded call about Rocco and flew to the hospital, with Lois (Rena Sofer) by his side.

Now, as seen in the following preview for the General Hospital episode airing on May 6, it looks like Dante lashes out at Gio for Rocco’s predicament. It’s not like Gio escorted Rocco and Danny to the college party or served them alcohol, but Dante still lays blame at Gio’s feet, probably for not calling Dante immediately when he found Rocco. Dante could let his concern for one son push him to say some “unforgivable” things to the other son he doesn’t even know he has.

If Dante’s words cut Gio like a knife, and Gio grows to strongly dislike Dante, then like Sonny, Dante could be in for quite the rocky kickoff to his relationship with his first son when all is revealed. When you add the fact that Dante’s head is likely to implode when he realizes that those closest to him have been hiding the fact that he has another son, the Port Charles cop is in for some rough waters ahead.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.