I believe that General Hospital’s Lulu is going to end up hurting everyone

Sometimes I wonder how General Hospital’s Lulu (Alexa Havins Bruening) managed to be in a coma for four years when the girl can’t stay still for a second. She’s always trying to ferret out secrets and get into everyone’s business. And she doesn’t seem to learn that her behavior gets the people closest to her hurt, both physically and emotionally.

She almost got Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) killed when she went running to Prague, and Charlotte is still in danger because of Lulu’s inability to stop herself from dashing off like a puppy the minute she finds something out.

Now she’s on the verge of blowing up Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) life by revealing her teenage pregnancy. And she’s going to hurt everyone, especially Gio (Giovanni Mazza), just so she can try to get closer to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Confirmation from Cody

After finding the notes Martin (Michael E. Knight) took during his meeting with Lois (Rena Sofar), ones Lulu had no right to look at, Lulu ran immediately to Cody (Josh Kelly) and started smoothly quizzing him over a couple of beers. Cody, who can’t keep his mouth shut even when he’s not drinking, confirmed everything to Lulu. So now that Lulu has confirmation that Brook Lynn had Dante’s baby, she’s going to make sure that Dante knows he has another child, no matter how much Lois wants to keep it secret.

I’m sure Tracy (Jane Elliot) will be thrilled to find out Gio is actually a Quartermaine so she can continue housing all of the next generation under the Quartermaine mansion roof like she’s the little old woman from the fairy tale who lived in a shoe with her dozens of children. But when the news comes out it’s going to hurt Gio, and he doesn’t deserve that. Lulu doesn’t have the right to upend his entire world and sense of self just to try and get closer to Dante.

Gio’s world is going to get rocked

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

When Lulu reveals to everyone that Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son, it’s likely to upset everyone, but it will have the biggest effect on Gio. Gio is a good kid who grew up in a large loving family believing that his mom and his dad had a wartime marriage and his dad was killed. When he finds out that his life has been essentially a lie, it will rock his world.

He will find out that in addition to his mom and dad not being who he thought they were, he has a new family, that he’s so far just thought of as friends. That includes grandparents, a great-grandma in Tracy, a half-brother, cousins and uncles and aunts.

Trying to process that he is adopted and that people he already is close with are his biological family is a huge amount of turmoil to put a young man through. Even though Gio is pretty well-adjusted, it would be normal for him to struggle with this huge bomb that’s going to get dropped in his life.

Lulu may not get the reaction she wants

Lulu is no doubt going to insist that Dante has a right to know that Gio is his son and offer to help him process this huge news hoping it will bring them closer together. The awkwardness that’s hung between them because of Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) sacrifice for Lulu is something that Lulu desperately wants to get rid of because she’s still in love with him.

But telling Dante that he’s Gio’s father may not have the impact that she wants. When Dante finds out, he’s going to immediately want to bond with Brook Lynn over the news they’re parents of a shared child. Dante is going to spend a lot of time trying to adjust to the news, getting to know Gio more, and figuring out what comes next for all of them.

It may just push Dante even further away from Lulu because he will find the sense of security and family connection he’s been missing without Sam in his newly revealed son and in a closer relationship with the Quartermaines. And with Sonny (Maurice Benard) too, since Gio is Sonny’s grandson.

Also, Brook Lynn is probably not going to be too happy. She and Lulu already have a rocky relationship, so Lulu may end up losing her job at Deception and becoming pretty unpopular around the Quartermain mansion.