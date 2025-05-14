General Hospital’s Ava loses leverage over Alexis and Kristina?

We’re still pretty baffled by General Hospital’s Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her cover-up attempt for Kristina (Kate Mansi). After Ava (Maura West) went to Alexis with footage of Kristina in her garage the night of Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) crash, and Ava shared that a mechanic noted the brakes to Ric’s car were cut, Alexis allowed herself to be blackmailed. Not only that, but Alexis literally embezzled money from the Cassadine Estate to pay Ava so Kristina didn’t have to take accountability for her actions.

Considering Alexis was reinstated to the bar to practice law again only a year ago, and it’s been less than a year since Alexis allowed herself to be arrested for the murder of Agent Cates (Adam J. Harrington) when she thought Kristina committed the crime, we have to ask. When is it all enough? When is Alexis going to stop doing things to risk her ability to practice law (something she loves to do), and when is she ever going to let Kristina take responsibility for her bad decisions? But we digress.

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Alexis at least appears to be waking up to the fact that continuing to steal money from the Cassadine Estate to pay Ava isn’t sustainable. In the preview clip for the General Hospital episode airing on May 14, she makes a request of Port Charles’ favorite hacker, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). It’s likely she wants him to find Ric’s car, somehow delete all the video footage of Kristina in the garage or perhaps both.

General Hospital Tease | May 14th, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Now let’s say Spinelli honors Alexis’ request, he proves successful in accomplishing both tasks and she manages to dispose of Ric's car. Will that be enough to taint any possible criminal case against Kristina? Will it be enough to stop Ava from blackmailing Alexis?

This is where things get tricky in our book. Even if Alexis manages to make “evidence” disappear, she can’t erase Ric’s memories. He saw Kristina at the scene of the crash, and it’s possible Elizabeth may have as well. Ava could lean on Ric to threaten Alexis, pushing Alexis to keep embezzling money or he’ll expose the truth to Molly (Kristen Vaganos). Outside of Alexis wanting to keep Kristina out of prison, she’s also been motivated to give in to Ava to protect the sisterhood between Molly and Kristina. The siblings just reconciled, and Alexis would hate to see them fall out for good if Molly learns her big sister almost killed her father.

All in all, this whole ordeal is because of Kristina’s bad decision, but complicated due to Alexis’ cover-up. As manipulative and cunning as Ava is, something tells us that she may outwit the infamous Davis women.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.