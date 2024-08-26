General Hospital spoilers: Did Molly and TJ's child survive? Is a custody battle still brewing?

Like many General Hospital viewers, we were completely shocked when a pregnant Kristina (Kate Mansi) fell out of a Metro Court window into the pool, losing baby Corinthos-Lansing-Ashford in the process.

For weeks leading up to the tragedy, it seemed as if Kristina, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) were headed toward a nasty custody battle, but the baby dying was completely unexpected. Heck, it was during the week of August 19 when Molly ripped into Kristina for the loss of the baby and Kristina's plans to keep the girl, which seemed like a taste of the drama that could have been.

Pivoting slightly, let's talk about Molly and TJ's first attempt to have a child when they used Andrea (Lily Anne Harrison) as a surrogate. Back in 2023, after Molly found out she couldn't carry a child to term, she and TJ opted to use Andrea as their surrogate. Unfortunately, the pregnancy allegedly ended with a miscarriage that occurred offscreen. Shaken up, Andrea opted not to go through the surrogacy process again. Hence Molly and TJ opting to partner with Kristina to be their next surrogate.

Having said all of that, it seems almost cruel of writers to have Molly and TJ lose a child twice in less than a year in such a dramatic fashion, which is why we're starting to think that one of their two children survived.

Kristen Vaganos and Kate Mansi in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

If the baby the duo conceived with Kristina is alive, we have to ask what happened to the little girl? Using our imagination, we can picture the baby was swapped at the hospital for a deceased child and passed off as baby Corinthos-Lansing-Ashford. But who would be behind such a sinister move and why? Immediately coming to mind is John Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

The FBI agent is pretty unhinged lately in his pursuit to put Sonny (Maurice Benard) behind bars. John has even forced Ava's (Maura West) hand in lying to accuse Kristina of attempted murder, arresting Krstina shortly after her miscarriage, all just to stick it to Sonny. Would John push the boundaries further and kidnap a baby?

Think about this. When John asked Molly for help in the prosecution of Sonny, she was resistant to do anything to upset Kristina. Well, now with the baby out of the picture, Molly is more furious with Kristina and Sonny than ever, so she'd likely be a more willing ally for John. As far as the child, he could have given the baby to another family, thinking a child raised far away from Sonny's orbit is better off.

Tajh Bellow in General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Now we'll admit this theory is pretty wild and would require John to have gotten some help from somebody at the hospital willing to stake their reputation on the line.

Let's say the child Kristina was carrying did die, then perhaps Molly and TJ's child with Andrea is still alive. We admittedly found Andrea's offscreen miscarriage to be suspicious, and her character was a bit too shady and mysterious for our liking. Could Andrea have lied about a miscarriage so she could keep the baby for herself if she got too attached during the pregnancy? Possibly.

On a final note, it's rather interesting that Brad (Parry Shen) of all people popped back up at the hospital asking for a job back in the lab during the week of August 19. He was fired before for his antics falsifying paternity tests, so bringing him back now doesn't seem like a coincidence. While we aren't saying he's done something to falsify any paternity tests again, we have to wonder if he's back to be roped into a potential paternity storyline later if Molly and TJ need to verify whether a mystery baby arriving in Port Charles is their long-lost child.