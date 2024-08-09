General Hospital spoilers: TJ's baby loss pushes him toward a new romance with…?

We’re still in shock over the General Hospital loss of baby Ashford-Lansing. We had no reason to suspect that Kristina (Kate Mansi) would fall out of a window into the Metro Court pool and lose the child she was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow). If anything, the writing on the wall signaled an epic custody battle between the trio, not a heartwrenching death.

In the General Hospital episode airing on August 7, viewers got a glimpse of the grieving process for Molly and TJ. Molly seemed determined to deal with her emotions by working as usual. Although TJ asked that she stay home and help him pack up the nursery as they processed their feelings, she bolted out of the door. She wanted to return to working for the district attorney’s office, and in this case, as a part of her duties, she went to see Ava (Maura West) in hopes of getting her to confess to the attempted murder of Kristina to avoid a trial.

Then there’s TJ. When Molly left, he spent much of the episode giving in to his emotions and crying while he put baby items into boxes. Thankfully for him, Jordan (Tanisha Harper), Stella (Vernee Johnson) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) showed up to offer their support.

Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now there’s one thing that Jordan pointed out while comforting her son that’s left us with pause. She called to attention that Molly left TJ to grieve alone, and it was clear the mother wasn’t pleased. Additionally, when Molly later returned to the door outside the home she shares with TJ, she couldn’t bring herself to go in and console TJ or be consoled. This all has us thinking that grief may wind up tearing TJ and Molly apart.

The couple has been together for 10 years, and in the soap world, that’s a long time. When you consider Molly and TJ were already having issues in their relationship because of Kristina’s offputting behavior as their surrogate, it would seem as if TJ and Molly are due for a shakeup romantically.

We can imagine Molly continuing to shut TJ out as she grieves and TJ becoming frustrated with the closed-off version of his girlfriend. In his frustration, TJ could start turning to someone who can relate to how he’s feeling, and then one thing leads to another, he and this person cross a line that leads to a regrettable night of passion, which evolves into an affair.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

So who might you ask do we think TJ will turn to and get hot and heavy with? We have two suspects, and we’ll start by naming Kristina.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yes, Kristina is Molly’s sister and the Corinthos heir is currently dating Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). However, Kristina fully understands how TJ is feeling as the other biological parent of the child and she may be more readily available to talk about her feelings.TJ has never been a fan of Kristina or using her as a surrogate, but sometimes sadness creates strange bedfellows. On that note, it’s possible Kristina succumbs to a night of passion with TJ because she finds a connection to him and realizes Blaze is not fully able to understand the pain she’s going through.

Now if TJ doesn’t turn to Kristina, we have to consider the possibility he connects with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The two are not only friends, but she also knows what it feels like to lose a baby. While she is dedicated to Michael (Chad Duell) for now and is trying her best to put her secret kiss with Drew (Cameron Mathison) behind her, we can’t help but recall it wasn’t that long ago when Nina misinterpreted a moment between Willow and TJ and accused Willow of cheating on Michael. Nina was way off base then, but her highlighting the connection between TJ and Willow left a lasting impression on us.

If we had to choose between Kristina and Willow, we kind of hope TJ and Kristina get locked into a tawdry romance. It would make for some explosive drama in Port Charles.