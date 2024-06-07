General Hospital spoilers: Drew’s campaign flops and he blames one person?

When General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) decided to throw his hat in the political ring and run for a congressional seat, we were a bit skeptical about the likelihood of him winning.

Sure, Drew is a successful businessman and a decorated veteran, which should serve him well among voters. However, thanks to the insider trading business with Carly (Laura Wright), he now also has a criminal record. Since we’re talking criminal records, Drew is also connected to plenty of people who have had brushes with the law.

Sam (Kelly Monaco), his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Drew’s nephew and business partner, Michael (Chad Duell), also has a murder rap for killing Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Joy Brown), even though he did so to protect his family. And of course, we can’t forget to mention Drew’s twin Jason (Steve Burton) has an arrest record a mile long. Drew and Jason may not exactly be close these days, but they’re still brothers.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

With all of these familial skeletons, and his own past with breaking the law, Drew has plenty of past indiscretions and connections that could ruin his political aspirations. However, if Drew’s congressional bid fails, we think it will actually be due to one person he may not have considered — Nina (Cynthia Watros).

The dynamic between Drew and Nina is still quite a weird one. He’s gone from loathing her and wanting to pay her back for her role in turning him and Carly into the federal government, to now becoming twisted coworkers that occasionally have romps in the hay. While they don’t currently hate each other, we can’t say we’d go as far as calling them friends.

What makes their dynamic dangerous for Drew, is that his secret rendevous with Nina are happening while he’s pursuing a romance with Jordan (Tanisha Harper). Yes, things between Jordan and Drew are in the very early stages, and Drew and Nina have so far professed they don’t have intentions of taking things beyond a few forbidden moments, it’s easy to imagine that Nina and/or Drew catches real feelings for the other person.

Cameron Mathison and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Picture this, Drew is in full swing of his political race and dating Jordan, while the press falls in love with their public courtship. Trying to protect Jordan as well as his congressional dreams, Drew insists things with Nina need to remain strictly professional.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, feeling slighted, Nina starts to become a bit jealous and does things to sabotage the #Jrew relationship. Then, recognizing Nina’s tactics, Drew confronts Nina only for them to again engage in a hot and steamy session. Only this time, they’re caught in the act and the press runs a story of the affair. If such were to happen, that would likely be one heck of a scandal, and Drew’s political career would effectively be over before it really began.

While this is just a working theory we have for now, it’s something worth considering for the future.