General Hospital spoilers: sparks fly between Drew and Jordan, but will Nina ruin their romance?

Even by soap standards, General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) is moving on rather quickly from his relationship with Carly (Laura Wright). It was only about a month ago when he decided to split with her in fear that he’d never be able to compete with Jason (Steve Burton) for her love now that his twin is "back from the dead." While Drew professed to being madly in love with Carly, even sacrificing himself to go to prison for her, he just couldn't stand the thought that she may one day put his brother first.

So what did Drew do to help mend his broken heart? As viewers know, he found himself in a moment of passion with Nina (Cynthia Watros) of all people. The two are enemies, with Drew recounting his hatred for Nina more times than we care to count. Yet, in the middle of an argument, they let their hatred ironically push them into a lusty affair. You’ll recall at the time, Nina was still hoping to reconcile with Sonny (Maurice Benard), her husband.

Cameron Mathison and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now for some, they found the incident a bit odd. Especially considering, Drew had previously shared a moment (not sexual) with Jordan (Tanisha Harper) which led fans to believe the two had chemistry. Then in the General Hospital episode airing on April 24, Drew and Jordan share quite the sweet encounter after celebrating Chase (Josh Swickard), and it’s filled with flirty banter. So much so, that we had to question if the duo is on track to be more than just friends.

Unfortunately, outside of the complication that Jordan is Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) ex-wife and Curtis is Drew’s best friend, the Jordan and Drew pairing could also be faced with a colossal hurdle in Nina.

Something tells us that Nina and Drew aren’t done with their hateful romance. Drew may try to move on with Jordan, but we can imagine Nina and Drew finding themselves in a few more hot encounters. Considering all it took for them to get going the last time was an argument, Drew and Nina will have ample opportunities to argue and then "make up" as the pair work closely together. It would probably be difficult for Drew to carry on a relationship with Jordan while continuing to entangle with Nina.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Plus, Nina is not the type of person to want to play second fiddle to any woman. So if Drew places his focus on Jordan, Nina may actively try sabotaging the duo. Whether that means doing things to keep Drew working late nights or flat out telling Jordan about her dalliances with Drew, if Nina really wants to be with him, she may whip out her bag of manipulative tricks to get him.

There’s also the possibility that Nina and Drew carry on an affair in secret, but Jordan stumbles across them. Or maybe Curtis stumbles upon them and relays the information to Jordan.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, we are pretty confident Drew and Jordan won't be a couple built to last thanks to the Nina factor.