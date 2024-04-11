General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding ends in a death and a departure?

General Hospital is not all about Jason (Steve Burton), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright) and Pikeman these days, although they are involved in a lot of the show’s drama. The Quartermaines are in the midst of planning a wedding for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard), and are doing so rather quickly in the hopes Gregory (Gregory Harrison) will be alive to see the day.

For weeks now on General Hospital, Gregory’s health has rapidly deteriorated in light of his ALS diagnosis. It’s gotten so bad that Brook Lynn and Chase have moved up their wedding to help ensure he’s there for the festivities. Unfortunately, we have a sad prediction about the day of the nuptials.

While we believe Gregory will be front and center for the marriage of his youngest son, we think he won’t have much time left in Port Charles. Through some conversations between Gregory and his oldest son Finn (Michael Easton), it’s been revealed that Gregory doesn’t have much time left. With that being said, it would seem like the perfect bittersweet moment if Gregory lived long enough to see Chase say "I do," but passed shortly thereafter as the reception festivities got underway.

Jophielle Love and Gregory Harrison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Now let’s circle back to Finn. We mentioned these upcoming nuptials would lead to a death and departure, and we suspect Finn could be the one leaving Port Charles.

We can’t pretend to ignore the rumors that have been swirling that Michael Easton is preparing to exit the role of Finn. While to date nothing has been confirmed by the actor, ABC or Disney, this could be a case of where there’s smoke there’s fire.

Lending to the rumors is the fact that the character Finn recently mentioned to Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) how he admired his friend who was out of the country working as a physician with Doctors Without Borders. His statement could have been foreshadowing a possible exit strategy for the Finn. So what do we think?

Michael Easton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Todd Wawrychuk)

Well, we can predict a scenario in which, after the wedding and death of Gregory, Finn realizes he needs a change. Perhaps he’d want to get away from Port Charles and the memories of his father dying and pursue a task somewhere else where he can find joy in helping patients outside of the rich and/or those with ties to the criminal underworld.

Although his going to work for Doctors Without Borders seems like a bit of a far stretch considering his daughter Violet is still quite young, it’s not impossible to think that Finn decides time out of the country will do Violet some good. If nothing else, we predict a relocation outside of Port Charles is in Finn’s future.

Keep in mind that much of what we said is based on speculation, so General Hosptial writers could have something else in store for his character. Either way, we will be keeping tabs on the good doctor.