General Hospital spoilers: John Cates falls for Carly?

Flowers may not be the only thing in bloom as love may be on the horizon for an unexpected pairing on General Hospital. We’re talking of course about John 'Jagger' Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and Carly (Laura Wright).

If you’re a superfan of the show, you may be scoffing at this whole idea, and we can’t say that we blame you. Since Jason (Steve Burton) arrived back in Port Charles, it’s just felt as if #Jarly was destined to reunite. Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) broke up, she once again proved her unwavering loyalty to Jason when everyone else thought he shot Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jason is currently working for Jagger and the FBI to ensure Carly doesn’t face RICO charges. So again, Carly and Jason's renewed commitment to each other laid the groundwork to restart their relationship one more time.

However, there are those like us who are a bit skeptical that Carly and Jason are destined to be together long-term. We just feel they have one big obstacle in their way named Sonny (Maurice Benard). It’s hard to imagine a fictional world where he’s perfectly fine with his best friend and ex-wife/mother of his kids carrying on in a relationship right in front of his face. In the past when Sonny’s felt jealous, he behaved as a wrecking ball to Carly’s relationships with other men.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Scott Kirkland)

It’s possible Jason and Carly will give it the old college try and beat the odds, but allow us to revisit the possibility of Jagger hitting it off with Carly instead.

We’ve said once before that there was a chance that Jagger and Carly could find sparks flying between one another. Their first few encounters were quite contentious, which sometimes proves to be foreplay for Carly in romance. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly started out as enemies before getting married, and Lorenzo Alcazar (Ted King) and Carly also started their relationship in a bit of a contentious place. So Jagger and Carly could easily go from foes to a friendlier space.

Lending to our theory is the fact that in the following trailer for the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of April 8, Carly comes to Jagger’s rescue as he tries to fight off an attack by himself. Her sympathy could snowball into something deeper as she finds out more about Jagger, as it’s been teased.

With all that being said, Jagger and Carly face a few uphill battles in terms of a relationshp. For starters, he’s currently blackmailing Jason into working for him with the threat of sending Carly to prison for RICO charges. When she finds that out, she’s likely to blow a gasket.

There’s also the big issue that she’ll always be involved with Sonny and Jason in some capacity and will always put their needs first. It usually doesn’t bode well for a relationship when a partner puts two other men before her significant other. This will be especially true considering Jason and Sonny work in the criminal underworld and Jagger represents law enforcement.

While our Jagger and Carly romance theory is just that right now, we think their dynamic is worth paying attention to.