General Hospital spoilers: Dante refuses to work with Dex?

In the General Hospital episode that aired on March 19, Dex (Evan Hofer) made the bold decision to have a one-on-one conversation with Anna (Finola Hughes) and unburden himself of all his criminal secrets.

Not only did he admit to almost killing Cyrus (Jeff Kober) on Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) orders, but Dex was willing to share everything he knew about Sonny’s illegal activity. However, Anna refused to take any immediate action in an effort to save Dex’s life, thinking Sonny would be quick to kill Dex if he found out that his former employee was willing to testify against him.

Having broken up with Josslyn (Eden McCoy) in the episode that aired on March 18, once Dex talked with Anna he didn’t seemingly have any roots keeping him in Port Charles, and the longer he stayed in town, the more his life was in danger because of his former boss. So the question for a lot of viewers was what was next for Dex?

Considering we have a strong belief that Dex has unknown family ties to someone on the General Hospital canvas and that his romance with Josslyn may not be completely over, we think he’s not going anywhere yet.

Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Our hunch was strengthened when Anna offered him a job at the police department in the episode that aired on March 27. The police commissioner’s uncanny proposal left him stunned. Although he didn’t take her up on her offer initially, it’s easy to imagine him eventually becoming the newest member of the PCPD.

With that being said, we have a feeling he won’t exactly be welcomed with open arms by everyone on the police force, especially when it comes to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). The latter may be currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed, but we assume he’ll soon wake up and get on the road to recovery. He’ll want to get better for his loved ones and once again adorn the badge to help solve some of the toughest crimes (like why Pikeman really wants Sonny dead and is willing to shoot anyone to get to him). Although Dante would be eager to get in uniform again, he probably wouldn't be eager to learn that Dex is his new coworker.

For starters, Dante may not be able to trust Dex, and with good reason. Michael (Chad Duell) brought Dex into town originally to take down Sonny. Then when Michael changed his mind, he and Carly (Laura Wright) paid Dex to secretly work to protect him. Of course, this all blew up in spectacular fashion when the mob boss found out, becoming furious about all the betrayal that surrounded him.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

In addition to the trust factor, since Dante is fiercely loyal to his father, and Sonny claims he can only count on his oldest son these days, it stands to reason that Dante may not want to work with anyone whom his dad doesn’t like. Plus, if Dante were to ever find out that Anna hired a man who was willing to testify against his father to send him to prison, Dante would likely become downright outraged.

So if Dante doesn’t want Dex in the PCPD, what happens? Our best guess is he’ll rant to Anna about her decision to hire Dex, but Anna will stand firm in her choice. However, that doesn’t mean Dante has to roll out the red carpet for Dex. We can imagine quite the hostile work environment at the police station.