General Hospital spoilers: Brennan a decoy, the real head of Pikeman is a blast from the past?

Ever since General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) got involved with the Pikeman Security Group, chaos has unfolded in Port Charles for the mobster and many of the town’s residents. Sonny has survived a number of attempts on his life, and innocent people like Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have been caught in the crossfire of the Pikeman and Sonny feud. Then enters Jason (Steve Burton).

In the General Hospital episode airing on March 26, Jason confesses to Anna (Finola Hughes) that he’s been working for John 'Jagger' Cates (Adam J. Harrington) as an informant for the FBI. Furthermore, Jason has spent the last few years working as a military-grade contract hitman for the Pikeman Group. It was this group that sent him and his associate to take a shot at Sonny at the warehouse (while the organization also tried to eliminate Sonny in two prior attempts, Jason wasn’t part of those jobs).

As viewers know, Jason purposefully made sure his associate missed in his murder attempt of Sonny at the warehouse. Also, it’s important to note that Jason and his partner were given this murder assignment while John Brennan (Charles Mesure) was in prison. Considering Brennan was previously considered to be the head of the Pikeman Group, we’re left raising our eyebrows.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

Is it possible that Brennan is calling the shots from prison? Sure, it is. However, what if Anna and the rest of Port Charles got it wrong? What if Brennan claimed to be the head of the organization, but in reality he also has a boss?

We always found it odd that out of all the people that someone like Brennan could target, he set his sites on Sonny. Brennan seemingly has no connection to the local mobster, and outside of Sonny refusing to traffic guns, has no real reason to carry a vendetta.

With that being said, we can imagine a scenario in which it’s revealed that the real person behind Pikeman is someone who does have an axe to grind against Sonny. Over the years, he’s accumulated a number of enemies of the criminal variety who would love to make money through illegal gains and kill Sonny in the process.

Take for example, Lorenzo Alcazar (Ted King). Alcazar and Sonny feuded for years over territory and Carly (Laura Wright). Although Alcazar was thought to have died, he wouldn’t be the first person in General Hospital history to return from the dead.

Sebastian Roché, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché) is another person that comes to mind. He also isn’t a fan of Sonny and has no morals when it comes to getting money, so he’d certainly sell illegally obtained guns to the highest bidder. Although he was once arrested, he was last known to have escaped custody.

Now if someone like Alcazar or Jerry is behind the Pikeman group, there’s one glaring problem. Jason has managed to sneak his way into the organization and both Alacazar and Jerry know exactly who he is. They also know that Jason and Sonny have been best friends and associates for decades. So why would they hire him?

Well, both of Sonny’s rivals would likely be glad to have Jason do their bidding. Each has always admired Jason’s unique set of talents, and would jump at the chance to use him as long as he didn’t know who was pulling the strings. Additionally, we can see them pushing Jason further and further to test his loyalty.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

However, now that Jason has botched a hit on Sonny, Jason may have shown his hand and he could be in danger if Alcazar or Jerry no longer see a use for him. If Jason isn’t locked away for the attempted murder of Dante or escorted somewhere by the FBI, he could find himself in a life-threatening scenario.

We’ll admit that this theory is a bit wild, but we’re talking about the soaps here. Plus, there is still way too much mystery and intrigue surrounding the Pikeman Group.