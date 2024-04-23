General Hospital spoilers: #CarSon and #JaSam, both couples are one crisis away from reuniting?

If you’re a General Hospital fan and watched the episode that aired on April 22, you may have been crushed to see exes come to blows.

Starting with Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), the pair went at it after he discovered that Jason (Steve Burton) purchased Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) half of the Metro Court and gifted it to Carly. Sonny was floored as he previously tried to buy back Carly’s stake in the hotel for her, but she rejected his offer. For him, he sees the deed as further proof that Carly never loved him but rather Jason.

She rebutted his notion, saying she didn’t want the hotel from Sonny as he was buying it to alleviate the guilt he felt for marrying Nina. Carly further stated that Jason is her best friend and Sonny has no right to be jealous considering he slept with Nina while they were technically married. Of course, Sonny tried to allege that Carly broke up with him, but she corrects him and says she just needed space. As they continued to go back and forth, with him offering revisionist history, they ended their argument with Sonny claiming they were done.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Over with Jason and Sam (Kelly Monaco), she takes him to task when he brings Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) home in the same episode. She in no way wants Jason around their son, claiming Jason is a bad influence. For his part, Jason mostly takes Sam’s bashing but stops short of completely agreeing to stay away from Danny. Sam also subtly hinted in their conversation that she has regrets, as if to suggest she regrets the time she and Jason spent with one another.

However, fans of #JaSam know that Sam most likely didn’t mean that. For decades, Jason and Sam were one of the premiere couples of Port Charles, and their romance, while littered with chaos, was a storybook one. Sam is just noticeably frustrated that Jason disappeared for two years and has yet to explain to her or Danny the real reason why.

So, do we think #CarSon and #JaSam are over? Not by a long shot.

Steve Burton and Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Carly and Sonny have walked this treacherous road before where they swore off of each other, only to later reunite because they do actually love one another. Not for nothing, Sonny is not thinking rationally and behaving erratically now that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has tampered with his bipolar medication. Once Carly discovers this, she’ll likely soften toward him.

As much as Sam claims to be over Jason and has moved on with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), before Jason resurfaced in town, she recalled missing him to a degree. We also don’t tend to think Sam would be this upset with Jason if she didn’t still love him.

With all that being said, we can imagine one crisis falling on Port Charles that sets these pairs on the path to reconnecting. Longtime viewers know that in the past, hotel explosions, hostage situations and viral warfare have had a tendency to shake things up among the residents and cause them to rethink their relationships. Which is understandable when you almost lose people, or "sworn enemies" become heroes.

Maura West, Laura Wright and Maurice Benard in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

While we aren’t sure what event could reset the course for our couples, we think the answer could lie in Pikeman’s next big move.

On a final note, for those wondering about the Carly and John (Adam J. Harrington) pairing, we don't have a strong feeling about the duo. Considering he’s lying to Carly about blackmailing Jason, we don’t think they'll have longevity as a couple.