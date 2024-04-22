General Hospital spoilers: Nina goes to Carly for help?

Arguably the biggest rivalry on the General Hospital canvas is that between Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Carly (Laura Wright). The two ladies have really put one another through the wringer over the past few years.

Nina helped Sonny (Maurice Benard), then going by Mike, stay hidden in Nixon Falls, away from Carly and his family, and the magazine editor called the feds on Carly for insider trader crimes. On the flip side of this feuding coin, Carly hid from Nina that not only Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was her daughter, but that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was as well. In both instances, the revelations came as a result of life-and-death situations, with only Willow still breathing. Nina is also a bit jealous of Carly overall, which is a feeling not likely to go away anytime soon considering Willow is incredibly close to Carly while loathing her birth mother.

With all that being said, what could bring these rivals together? Probably Sonny.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

It’s been teased that during the week of April 22 on General Hospital, the two women will have a meeting of the minds. Considering Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been tampering with Sonny’s bipolar medication and the mobster has been spiraling as of late, it’s likely Nina and Carly have a lot to talk about as they both still care for him.

Also on General Hospital during the week of April 22, Carly and Sonny have a major blowup, likely sparked by her continued loyalty to Jason (Steve Burton) and the fact Jason purchased half of the Metro Court back for her. Sonny may also lash out at Carly and blame her for Dex’s (Evan Hofer) new employment with the Port Charles Police Department. The mobster just may sink deeper into his belief that he should have never trusted Carly and she never really loved him.

Those words would probably send Carly into a rage of her own, as such accusations would probably hurt her. However, we can picture Carly eventually backing down, noticing something is not right with Sonny, prompting her to have real questions about his bipolar disorder and whether he’s managing it.

Maura West, Laura Wright and Maurice Benard in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Now we aren’t sure if Nina will be looking on as this argument unfolds, or if she will face Sonny’s wrath in an argument of her own, but it’s not hard to imagine that she soon worries about the well-being of her still-husband. With her concerns, would she seek out Carly to get her take on the matter? We think so.

Nina may push her hatred for Carly to the side, and vice versa, and the women could start discussing Sonny’s erratic behavior. Given Carly is the expert on Sonny, and has been there for him multiple times when he’s suffered a mental health crisis, Carly may share that the signs of him not being on his bipolar medication are there as far as she can tell.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: (jpistudios.com/XJ Johnson/ABC)

In return, Nina may express her concern about Ava’s (Maura West) growing bond with Sonny. While Ava is her "best friend," Nina is starting to see that there could be something a bit off about Sonny’s relationship with Ava. We also can’t rule out the possibility that Kristina (Kate Mansi) shares her worries about her father with Nina, and Nina relays the message to Carly.

After Nina and Carly have a conversation, will it lead to them getting Sonny the help he needs? Or will they try to join forces to assist him, only for him to rebuff their help and further lean on Ava, who again is clearly up to something? Only time will tell.