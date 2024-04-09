General Hospital spoilers: Kristina goes missing after shocking discovery?

The curious case of Ava Jerome (Maura West) continues on General Hospital as it becomes more evident that she is up to something as it pertains to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

For weeks now she’s been pushing Sonny to drink more and to alienate his loved ones. She’s pushed him not to forgive Michael (Chad Duell) for his perceived betrayal, fueled Sonny’s anger toward Carly (Laura Wright) and even whispered to the mob boss about his inability to trust Jason (Steve Burton). She clearly is trying to play puppeteer to Sonny, but the question still remains why?

Now we have a hunch the former queenpin is partnering with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and the Pikeman group in an effort to eliminate Sonny and assume his territory. It’s been a while since Ava has had an active role in the criminal underworld, and it’s possible she misses the taste of power that comes with being a crime boss.

Ironically, her life and the life of her daughter have been more at risk without her being in the criminal underworld. In her legitimate life, she’s faced threats from Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl), Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) just to name a few. So she may thirst for power again to feel safe without relying on someone else.

Knowing all of this, it’s also worth pointing out that Valentin is actively ensuring that Sonny’s bipolar medication is switched with placebos. Valentin hopes Sonny off of his right medication will cause him to self-combust, making it easier to get rid of him.

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

So how does Kristina (Kate Mansi) fit into all of this? Well, in the General Hospital episode airing on April 9, Kristina visits her dad and looks suspiciously at Ava who hands her dad a glass of alcohol, and Sonny drinking heavily is never a good thing. Kristina loves Sonny and would do anything to help him, so we can imagine she may use her suspicion of Ava to do some digging into what’s going on.

In her snooping, it’s possible Kristina discovers some proof that Ava is working with Valentin or sees Ava toying with Sonny’s medicine. We can picture Ava stumbling upon Kirstina in her snooping, and then panics. Ava may be fretful about what to do and just knock out Kristina until Valentine advises her what to do next. He may suggest they kidnap Kristina and stash her away somewhere until they can carry out final plans against Sonny.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Should our hunch prove correct, Port Charles is on track to become fully chaotic. Kristina is currently pregnant with T.J. (Tajh Bellow) and Molly’s (Kristen Vaganos) baby, so her disappearance would set off a firestorm for the couple. Alexis (Nancy Grahn), Sam (Kelly Monaco) Sonny, Michael and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) would also be very concerned.

If there is a silver lining to this scenario, it’s that we envision Jason swooping in to save the day to locate her. His playing hero would certainly diffuse the tension currently going on with both him and Sam, and him and Sonny.