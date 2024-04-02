General Hospital spoilers: Carly rescues Sonny?

These days on General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has more enemies than friends in Port Charles, or at least that’s how he perceives things. Lately, he’s claimed he can’t trust anyone in light of all the betrayal that’s surrounded him.

To his point, Nina (Cynthia Watros) lied to him for months about being the person responsible for Drew (Cameron Mathison) going to prison, Michael (Chad Duell) hired Dex (Evan Hofer) to initially take down his father but later paid Dex to keep his dad safe and Carly (Laura Wright) protected her son's secret. Then to top it all off, Jason (Steve Burton) returns to town and is working with the FBI, a position which almost got Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) killed.

However, even for Sonny, he’s being rather unreasonable and unforgiving, at least as it pertains to Michael, Carly and Jason. Michael ultimately changed his mind about going after his father and even made sure his dad had Dex on board to help him considering Sonny is dealing with dangerous threats. Plus, Michael has routinely found forgiveness in his heart for Sonny, even when Sonny killed his biological father A.J. (Sean Kanan). You’d think the mobster would return some of the forgiveness.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

Additionally, Carly is only guilty of wanting to maintain the peace between father and son, and wanting to protect Sonny. Jason on the other hand, literally saved Dante from dying on the pier. You’d think Sonny would be a bit more grateful, but instead, he's whining about betrayal and his best friend partnering with the FBI (although, we tend to believe whatever the agency is holding over Jason is worth him staying in this contracting role until he can figure a better plan).

With all of this being said, it becomes clear during a conversation between Valentine (James Patrick Stuart) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) in the episode airing on March 29, that Valentine has been messing with Sonny’s bipolar disorder medicine. Cassadine hopes that off his meds, Sonny will spin out to his own detriment and that he can assume the mobster’s territory.

Sadly, Ava (Maura West) once messed with Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) bipolar disorder medication, and it led to his demise. So does the same fate await Morgan’s father? We think not.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

In the past, Carly has been the one to rescue Sonny when he’s gone off his meds and help bring him back from the brink. Whether they’re together or not, Carly has always had a way of supporting Sonny during such dark times that really seems to help him center. So why wouldn’t she help him now?

Yes, they aren’t romantically involved anymore, but they share children and grandchildren, and before finding out about who Dex really is, she and Sonny were great confidants. So it stands to reason that she’ll again step up for him now.

Unfortunately, her playing hero to Sonny probably won’t bode well for any hopes she may have of rekindling things with Jason. Whenever Carly steps in to help Sonny, that tends to bring the duo intimately closer, so Carly may find herself romantically drawn to her ex, or Jason may feel threatened by such a growing bond.

While Valentine’s plan is just kicking off, we aim to keep a close eye on things to see if he will be what reunites #Carson.