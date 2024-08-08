General Hospital spoilers: Ava and Sonny rush to find the pharmacist?

It’s been a long time coming, but in the General Hospital episode airing on August 7, Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) finally become aware that Sonny has unknowingly been taking placebos for his bipolar disorder.

In the episode, after Donna (Scarlett Spears) informed Carly that she took some of her dad’s "vitamins," Carly and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) rushed the little girl to the hospital knowing Donna actually took Sonny’s bipolar medication. However, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) later informed Carly, Sonny, Jason and Josslyn that after pumping Donna’s stomach, it turned out Donna had no traces of medication in her system. Additionally, the lab tested the remaining pills in the bottle and there was no medicine in the capsules. Elizabeth then makes it plain by the end of the episode, saying Sonny has been taking placebos.

The news is a complete shock to Team Corinthos, and we think it won't be long before they start putting pieces together and making assumptions. This is all of course bad news for the pariah of Port Charles, Ava (Maura West).

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

This revelation couldn’t have happened at a worse time for Ava, who is already being detained for the suspected attempted murder of Kristina (Kate Mansi). Although Kristina falling through a window was an accident and Kristina’s "fault," considering Ava’s track record, many in town already think she’s guilty.

Now given Ava’s history of switching Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) bipolar medicine, which ultimately led to his death, Sonny, Carly and Jason are probably going to assume that Ava is behind Sonny receiving placebos. Plus, Sonny and Ava are locked in a custody battle over Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola), so the art gallery owner has a solid motive for tampering with Sonny’s medicine. If the kingpin goes off the rails, then it’s easier for her to get custody, which is the real reason why Ava had the medicine switched.

However, having said all that, the only link connecting Ava to this pill fiasco is the infamous pharmacist. The very one who Ava threatened to do her bidding and give Sonny placebo pills. Knowing that, Ava needs to get out of jail ASAP to track him down and either pay him to leave town or take a murderous route in an act of self-preservation. If not her, she needs someone loyal enough to find him, and she lacks these kinds of people in her life these days.

Steve Burton, Maurice Benard and Laura Wright in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sonny is also likely on the hunt to find this pharmacist. He’ll want to know how he’s been receiving placebos instead of his real medicine, and he probably won’t chalk this up to a simple mistake. With the Corinthos patriarch back on his medicine and set to return to the old Sonny, he probably won’t want to kill the pharmacist. Instead, he may just want to find the medical professional and force him to testify in court of Ava’s dirty deeds, hoping to have her put in prison. At the very least, he likely wants the pharmacist’s testimony as it would help him get full custody of Avery.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we wait to see which one of Avery’s parents tracks down the pharmacist first, we can’t help but be concerned for the fate of Ava. Sans someone like Nikolas (Adam Huss) returning to the fold to play her hero, her time on the soap seems to be incredibly uncertain.