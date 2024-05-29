General Hospital spoilers: Ava's death brings a whodunit mystery to Port Charles?

As we’ve said before, when it comes to General Hospital’s Ava (Maura West), she’s boxed herself into a corner thanks to her latest antics.

She’s managed to isolate Sonny (Maurice Benard) from his family and friends while feeding into his worst impulses. Impulses that are more erratic than ever thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) messing with his bipolar medication. Ava may not know who’s messing with Sonny’s medicine, but she knows he’s not on the right dosage, and the fact that she’s keeping that information to herself is certainly not going to do her any favors.

It wasn’t that long ago when Nikolas (Adam Huss) warned Ava about the dangerous games she’s been playing and the possible consequences of her actions. Of course, she didn’t listen, and we can’t shake the feeling that when it’s all said and done, Ava's latest round of treachery will end in her death. (Considering how much we love Maura West on the show, we kind of hope we’re wrong.)

Although we suspected that Sonny could be the one to murder her, with the number of enemies she has in town, we have to expand our suspect pool a bit.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

If Ava is killed, again, we have to make Sonny suspect number one. He’s rather volatile these days and should he find out Ava knew about his medication and has kept the information a secret, he may instantly be reminded of the time when Ava tampered with Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) bipolar meds and accuse her of now messing with his. Sonny still blames Ava for his son’s ultimate death, so the parallels in this situation may prove too great for him to just let slide. Under normal circumstances, Sonny wouldn’t try to kill a mother of his child, but the kingpin’s behavior these days is just too unpredictable.

Beyond Sonny, we also have to take a look at Nina (Cynthia Watros) as a suspect in Ava’s possible murder. The pair used to be besties, but that was before Ava started plotting to steal Sonny from Nina. Nina recognizes her part in the destruction of her marriage to her ex, but she also holds Ava responsible for purposefully sabotaging her relationship.

Then in the General Hospital episode airing on May 29, the two face off again and it leaves Nina irate. Will Nina's hatred lead her to make a deadly decision? We aren’t as confident that it will considering Nina’s loathed Carly now for years and has yet to try and take her out.

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

So if not Sonny and Nina, then who? Our last suspect is Valentin. As we stated, Ava knows Sonny isn’t on the right dosage of medicine. She’s also been trying to figure out who’s responsible. It’s possible that she finds evidence linking Valentin to the dirty deed and attempts to blackmail him. Ava may offer her silence in exchange for something she wants badly — power. Then, rather than deal with her demands, we can picture Valentin ordering his team with Pikeman to kill her. If this scenario plays out, you better believe he sets up Sonny for the crime.

Although we can’t be certain any of these hypotheticals will play out in real-time, we’re officially on Ava-watch.