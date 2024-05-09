General Hospital spoilers: Pikeman investigation leads to a blast from the past?

These days on General Hospital, a lot of focus has shifted to finally unmasking the head of Pikeman and stopping him for good. Although Brennan (Charles Mesure) was arrested for being the suspected leader and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been running around town calling all of the criminal organization's shots lately, there has been much speculation that neither one is actually the big boss in charge.

Thinking that the speculation could actually be true, we started wondering if General Hospital writers may be paving the way for a shocking, villainous return. The soap has a history of big dramatic returns, and one may be in order now that Jason (Steve Burton), John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and Lois (Rena Sofer) have settled back into the Port Charles fold.

With that being said, there are quite a few former villains from General Hospital’s past who would be great surprise reveals as the leader of Pikeman. First and foremost, is Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

Charles Shaughnessy, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Now if you’re thinking Victor is dead, you aren’t wrong. He was believed to have died when the WSB bombed a ship he was on after his failed attempt to release a deadly pathogen worldwide. However, considering how many times characters are revived from the "dead" in soaps, Victor resurfacing is not that far-fetched of an idea.

Plus, Victor being the head of Pikeman would make a lot of sense. He used to be the head of the WSB, and it’s a known fact that Pikeman has conducted business within the law enforcement organization. Plus, with Valentin so heavily invested in representing the interests of Pikeman, it wouldn't surprise us if Valentin’s extra motivation is due to his dad pulling the strings.

However, if Victor Cassadine is really gone and incapable of running Pikeman, allow us to float another name — Julian Jerome (William deVry). He also is presumed to be dead having died of gunshot wounds and a bridge collapse. But longtime fans of the soap will recall that Julian once faked his death decades ago at the instruction of his father. So who’s to say Julian’s not faking his death again?

William deVry, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Todd Wawrychuk)

Keep in mind that Julian’s sister Olivia (Tonja Walker) was murdered in the last year while in prison, and Julian loathed her. He could have easily been behind her death and he had plenty of motives considering she once tried to kill the sister he actually likes, Ava (Maura West), kidnapped Sam (Kelly Monaco) and held Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) hostage, just to name a few things.

Additionally, Pikeman is infatuated with eliminating Sonny (Maurice Benard). Julian and Sonny have never been friends and Sonny even tried to kill him. It makes sense for Julian to be in charge of Pikeman if he’s seeking revenge against the mob boss.

While our theories about Victor and Julian could be incorrect, we really hope one of them turns out to be true. Considering the Pikeman storyline has been around for a while now, we’re hoping something massive comes out of it like a big return (other than Jason's).