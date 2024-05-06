General Hospital spoilers: Sam rips into Jason when she finds out the real reason he’s been gone?

As if General Hospital’s Sam (Kelly Monaco) needed another reason to be furious with Jason (Steve Burton), she may soon get one when she hears the truth behind why he’s been gone for years.

So far since he’s been back in town, Sam hasn’t held back in venting her frustrations with her ex as it pertains to their son Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). She’s been insistent that Jason stay away from the teen, thinking Jason is nothing but a danger to him. Furthermore, she doesn’t trust Jason not to disappear again, crushing Danny in the process. Considering Jason hasn’t really shared with Sam why he’s been gone and what he’s been up to, we can understand her feelings.

Well, in the General Hospital’s episodes airing during the week of May 6, it’s been teased that Sam will finally learn that Jason has been away for years because he’s been working as an FBI informant. The news will likely send a shockwave down her spine as the Jason she knows would never volunteer his services to the federal authorities. With that in mind, Sam’s curiosity may push her to inquire what’s motivating his shocking choice.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Unfortunately for Sam, Jason hasn’t been very talkative when it comes to explaining why he’s working with the FBI.

Now viewers know that he’s been working as an informant to protect Carly (Laura Wright). John 'Jagger’ Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is blackmailing Jason into working to take down PIkeman, threatening to arrest Carly for racketeering charges if he doesn’t. Although some may feel Jason’s commitment to his bestie is admirable, Sam may not be one of them.

We can imagine a situation where after Sam hears her ex has been working with the FBI, she asks him why. He naturally would remain tight-lipped and not share anything, but given Sam’s a private investigator, she may do some digging into the matter. She’d probably assume that Jason is working to protect someone, and from there, it wouldn’t take long for her to discover he’s an FBI informant as a larger picture to protect Carly.

Show fans know over the years, Sam hasn’t always liked Jason’s blind loyalty to Carly, but the private investigator eventually came to respect their bond, even becoming good friends with Carly. However, Sam may become outraged to learn that Jason prioritized his bond with his bestie over that of his own children.

Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jason spent years away from Danny and Jake (Hudson West), all in an effort to prevent Carly from going to prison for crimes she may have committed when she temporarily took over Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) business. Not for nothing, Drew (Cameron Mathison) recently went to prison to protect Carly, which meant he had to leave behind Scout (Cosette Abinante). Having the fathers of both her children go to such lengths to protect Carly at a detriment to Danny and Scout may prove to be too much for Sam.

It’s possible that Sam not only rips into Jason for his actions but also takes aim at Carly. Should that happen, we can only hope Sam and Carly’s friendship can survive a rough patch, as we’ve gotten fond of them on better terms.