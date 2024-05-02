General Hospital spoilers: Jason and one of his sons start to bond after a heroic rescue?

It’s been almost two months since Jason (Steve Burton) returned to General Hospital, and while he’s more frequently caught in scenes with Carly (Laura Wright) and John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), he hasn’t spent a ton of time with his children.

Now in Jason’s defense, Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) has tried to spend more time with him, even sneaking into his apartment, but Sam (Kelly Monaco) has been rather adamant that Jason stays away from their son.

As far as Jake (Hudson West) is concerned, he’s been rather unwilling to open the door for Jason again. Jake isn’t sure he can trust his father not to disappear again should the two get close. To the teen’s point, Jason hasn’t exactly explained where he’s been for the past few years or ensured Jake he isn’t going to leave again soon. Considering Jason is still at the mercy of John and the FBI until Pikeman is dealt with, he can’t.

That being said, we think it’s about time Jason started really bonding with his children, especially when you put things into perspective and come to realize he has stronger bonds with Michael (Chad Duell) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy). So far, all indications are pointing to him and Danny naturally getting closer, despite Sam’s protests causing an obstacle. Since Jake may need some more convincing, could an emergency situation be what sparks a real relationship between Jake and Jason?

Laura Wright and Asher Antonyzyn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Pikeman poised to take out Jason and blame it on Sonny, we can imagine a scenario in which Jason’s enemies try to lure Jason into a trap using Jake. If Jake is kidnapped, and Jason is left to play his hero, we have to think that could help thaw the ice between the father/son duo.

It’s also not hard to picture Danny being the one to find himself in a precarious situation. Danny, more than anyone, is like Jason and takes risks. Could Danny give into his teenage inclinations and do something stupid like running away on a motorcycle to escape Sam’s stern hand? And could Jake be witness to his brother’s recklessness? In a moment of desperation, Jake would probably reach out to Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) or Sam and try to seek help. However, it may be Jason who finds Danny and brings him home, and that too could help Jake see his dad in a different light.

While either one of these hypotheticals is in the realm of possibility, allow us to introduce another. Perhaps Jason plays hero to a son he doesn’t know is his child yet. We’re looking at Dex (Evan Hofer).

There have been rumors swirling that Dex actually has a biological tie to Port Charles that will soon be revealed. While we’ve heard the rumors and suspected Dex was somehow the biological child of John Cates and Karen Wexler (Marie Wilson), some fans are suggesting that Dex is actually Jason’s son.

Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

So picture this. New police recruit Dex finds himself in a dangerous predicament while on the job and is shot. Say the bullet pierces a vital organ and he winds up needing a transplant. Wanting to step in and help as a favor to Josslyn, Jason gets tested and finds out that he’s not only a match to donate an organ but he’s magically Dex’s birth father.

We understand this theory may be out there for some, but it’s just the right amount of soapy where it could happen. Also, Dex and Jason were in their first scene together in the General Hospital episode airing on April 30, and the scene made us raise an eyebrow or two.

Not for nothing, Dex being Jason’s son would shake things up for not only Dex and Jason, but the entire Quatermaine clan. Plus, how ironic would it be for Carly and Jason’s children to be in love? Given their similarities, it wouldn't be hard to see Jason and Dex instantly bonding, which may leave Danny or Jake feeling jealous. We’ll just have to keep watching to see if any of our theories ring true.