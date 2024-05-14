General Hospital spoilers: Ava no longer wants Sonny but wants his business?

For months now on General Hospital, Ava (Maura West) has been carefully plotting to isolate Sonny (Maurice Benard) all to herself. She’s managed to talk him into believing that two of his fiercest allies, Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton), are disloyal friends, and Ava’s also been able to push him into divorcing Nina (Cynthia Watros) and rejecting Michael (Chad Duell). Not to mention, she pretty much feeds any erratic emotion Sonny has, without really trying to challenge him to think more logically.

Ava was on course to get everything she wanted, a solid family with Sonny and their daughter Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola), with Ava serving as a defacto lieutenant in Sonny’s criminal organization. Then came along Natalia (Eva LaRue).

Maurice Benard and Eva LaRue, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Natalia may have come to town in hopes of getting Blaze’s (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) career on the right track and dissuading her budding romance with Kristina (Kate Mansi), but Natalia and Sonny continually find themselves in each other’s orbits having more than just friendly banter. It almost looks a bit flirtatious. We especially thought as much when Sonny invited Natalia as his plus-one to Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding. A move that has left Ava steaming as she was hoping to be the one to accompany Sonny to the big affair.

Although Ava has been pretending that the oversight isn’t bothering her much with Sonny, alone, she’s been seething, feeling slighted and underappreciated.

With all that being said, Ava is the only one in Sonny’s orbit who has confirmation that Sonny’s medications have been tampered with. Although she’s yet to track down the true culprit, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), we think she’s likely to make the discovery sooner rather than later. However, should that happen, would she tell Sonny? Perhaps not.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

If she finds out Valentin is plotting against Sonny, Ava may be swayed into working with Valentin and Pikeman. For example, if Valentin offers Ava the territory belonging to Sonny if she helps take the kingpin down, Ava may think now is the time to get back into the mafia game. If nothing else, she loves the taste of power and remembers what it felt like to have people in a criminal organization respecting her while people in town fear her to a degree. So we wouldn’t be shocked if Ava and Valentin became partners in a Sonny takedown plot.

Should our theory ring true, Ava may want to watch her back. Sonny is a man who rarely loses, and if Carly and Jason find out what she’s up to, the infamous trio can certainly outmaneuver Ava, leaving her with a heavy price to pay.

