General Hospital spoilers: Carly goes rogue to gain some intel on Pikeman, but does it pay off?

When it comes to General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright), two things have proven to be true time and time again. First, she's fiercely loyal and protective of those she loves, which will always include her children and Jason (Steve Burton). Second, Carly is notoriously impulsive, often jumping into action before thinking about all the potential consequences.

Well, it looks like these attributes are about to be on full display in the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of May 6. As seen in the following preview clip, she overhears Jason and John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) talking about Pikeman, and it looks like whatever she picks up in their conversation prompts her to pay a visit to Brennan (Charles Mesure) in prison.

Now it makes since that she would see Brennan, because he was more or less arrested for running the Pikeman organization. However, as viewers have come to understand, Brennan has been working with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to run the organization, and it’s entirely possible that someone outranks even them. We doubt Carly will get Brennan to share anything about Valentin or another possible leader in the criminal enterprise, but she’ll probably try.

Considering Brennan was quite flirtatious with Carly when he first got to Port Charles and before he got arrested, she probably thinks she can sweet-talk her way to getting some invaluable information that Jason can feed to the FBI. Unfortunately for her, we’re not sure she can use charm alone in swaying Brennan as he’s likely facing death at Valentin’s hand if he were to betray him.

So what could Carly possibly offer? Well, she may not be on the best terms with Sonny (Maurice Benard) these days, but perhaps she offers Sonny’s protection and resources to get out of town if Brennan flips on the boss of Pikeman. Or better yet, maybe she promises to get John Cates and the FBI to release him from prison and provide him with enough money to start a new life somewhere else. In both scenarios, Carly has to overpromise and Brennan has to blindly trust her.

Charels Mesure, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With that being said, we don’t think Carly will get much damaging information about Pikeman, but Brennan may show his hand a bit and make subtle remarks about Sonny’s mental decline. The hints could get Carly’s wheels to turn and help her realize with certainty that Sonny’s medicine has been tampered with. If that were to happen, Sonny’s freefall would finally come to an end, Ava’s (Maura West) end may be near and Sonny could again start to trust his ex-wife.

Sadly, we think the most pressing thing Carly will get from her meeting with Brennan is a target on her back. Her impulsive decision to visit him may prompt Brennan and/or Valentin to use Carly as bait in their attempt to eliminate Jason. We’re pretty certain the last thing she wants to do is be murdered, and by putting herself in Pikeman’s crosshairs, she makes that notion an even stronger possibility.

