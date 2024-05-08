General Hospital spoilers: Ava sabotages Natalia and Sonny?

Lately on General Hospital, Ava (Maura West) has had every reason to feel smug. She’s managed to get Sonny (Maurice Benard) all to herself, isolating him from most of his loved ones, and was seemingly on track to kick off a summer romance with the mobster. Not to mention, Ava has loved living with Sonny and their daughter Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) as a "happy" little family.

The joyous bubble Ava built for herself is not one we think is built to last. Sooner or later, we figure Carly (Laura Wright) will put the pieces together that Sonny’s bipolar medication was tampered with and blame Ava. (Carly started to speculate during the week of April 29, but has yet to confirm anything.)

Although Carly hasn't blown up Ava's world quite yet, it looks like Ava may face another threat to her budding relationship with Sonny in new Port Charles resident, Natalia (Eva LaRue).

Natalia arrived on the scene as a mother worried about her daughter Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), a singer/model. Then as Natalia found out about Blaze’s relationship with Kristina (Kate Mansi), Natalia took on a whole new level of concern, as she wasn’t the biggest fan of the romance. Thankfully for Blaze and Kristina, they had Sonny in their corner, and he’s been an advocate for them in his conversations with Natalia.

Maura West and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Fast forward to the present, and Sonny and Natalia have developed quite the dynamic with one another, often sharing laughs and good conversations. As a matter of fact, in the General Hospital episode from May 6, the two had a great chat after he had a knockdown argument with Carly.

Now rumors are swirling that Natalila has been itching to get an invite to Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding, and Sonny will be the person to ask her to be his plus one. Such a move on Sonny’s part would likely infuriate Ava as she’s vying to be the only woman in his life. So how would Ava respond? Knowing her, she’d likely resort to manipulative tactics to get rid of her competition.

It’s not hard to imagine a situation where Ava goes to Natalia directly to warn her about Sonny. Ava may play up the angle that Sonny’s lifestyle can be too dangerous for most women, and Ava may even mention how dating him means Natalia would have to contend with the hurricane that is Carly.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

If Ava opts not to take the direct approach, then perhaps she’ll try to paint a dirty picture of Natalia to Sonny. Ava could do some digging into Natalia’s past to find the skeletons in her closet, and then reveal the right one to Sonny to damage the way he sees Natalia. Ava may even press Sonny not to trust Natalia because of what she finds. Given he’s already paranoid these days, it may not be that hard to convince him.

There’s always the possibility that Ava just tries to emphasize to Sonny how much he needs her. As of now, she’s the only one who knows he’s not on the right dosage of medicine. She could follow the trail to figure out who’s behind the sabotage, and then find out the culprit is Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). If that happens, she could tell Sonny to prove she has his back. Sonny values loyalty more than anything.

We’ll have to wait and see how Ava handles Natalia, but it should make for some great daytime moments.