General Hospital spoilers: Morgan stops Sonny from jumping off the hospital roof?

The Dimples of Port Charles, aka General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard), has had a rough go of it for months, getting hit by one storm after another.

First, he discovered Nina (Cynthia Watros) was responsible for the FCC investigation into Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) which resulted in Drew going to prison. Then, the kingpin found himself locked in a dangerous feud with Pikeman, and that battle nearly killed Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) after he was caught in the crossfire. Now Sonny is in a custody battle with Ava (Maura West), is dueling it out with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) who wants to arrest him and Sonny is left to sit and watch as Kristina (Kate Mansi) fights for her life in a hospital bed.

What makes Sonny’s problem even worse, is he’s been having to deal with all of this stress without the proper bipolar medication. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) initially made sure Sonny was on a weakened dose of his medicine, but now Ava has switched his medicine with placebos altogether. Without the proper course of treatment, Sonny’s behavior has become increasingly erratic and volatile; and because of that, he’s pushed away nearly every important person in his life.

With his life in disarray and feeling alone, Sonny goes to the roof of the hospital in the General Hospital episode airing on August 5. After being blamed and chewed out by Molly (Kristen Vaganos) for Kristina being in a hospital bed and the death of her baby, Sonny became consumed with guilt and seemingly wanted to end it all. However, before he does anything rash, as seen in the following preview clip for the next episode, someone shows up.

Although viewers don’t see who Sonny is talking to in the clip, we believe the person in question is Morgan (Bryan Craig). At the end of June, it was announced that Craig was returning to General Hospital for a one-episode stint in August, so Morgan appearing as a ghost to speak to Sonny in the episode airing on August 6 makes sense. Especially when you consider that in the clip Sonny says, "You’re not here, you’re just my imagination."

We should also note here that when Craig’s return was announced, we assumed he’d be portraying a ghost or hallucination to help out either Sonny or Ava. Given Sonny’s predicament these days, it looks like Morgan is back to help Sonny. Most importantly, we suspect Morgan will prevent Sonny from taking his life. But, it’s also possible Morgan will push Sonny to stop shutting out Carly, Jason (Steve Burton) and Michael (Chad Duell), as they have always been the most loyal people in his life and he needs them.

Taking things a step further, we sincerely hope Morgan will convince his father to seek help for his bipolar disorder. It’s time the Corinthos patriarch finally starts to regain control of his mental health. Not for nothing, we’ve been eagerly waiting for the moment when either Sonny or Carly finds out about what Ava did with Sonny’s meds. That revelation is bound to be explosive and may result in Ava finally getting what’s coming to her (that is if someone doesn’t step in to play Ava's hero).

