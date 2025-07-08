Here's every Amazon Fire TV Stick deal for Amazon Prime Day 2025, including one at a new low price
If you've been looking to buy the best Amazon Fire TV Stick, then now is the best time, because they're all discounted over Prime Day.
Prime Day in 2025 runs from Tuesday, July 8 until Friday, July 11 and it brings discounts over loads of gadgets, clothes, books and more. Of course, that includes Fire TV devices.
Since I've covered every Amazon Fire streaming stick for What to Watch, I've rounded up all the streaming stick deals and you can find them all below.
In the UK, one Fire Stick is at a brand-new lowest price. That's not the case in the US but there are still some big discounts.
Before we get into the deals, though, check out our coverage on the Amazon devices so you know what you're getting:
US Fire TV Stick deals
There's almost 50% off the base version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which offers you FHD streaming. By a small margin it's now the cheapest Amazon streamer you can pick up.
The only other Amazon Fire TV Stick that's half-price for Prime Day is the 4K version, which is now down to $25. That means you're getting higher-res streaming for only $7 more than the base version.
Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is available for $25 off. The 4K Max offers a few extra features over the standard 4K stick.
We've seen the Amazon Fire TV Cube reduced by $50 before, but only a few times, making this a really good discount if you want the powerful non-stick Fire streaming device.
UK Fire TV Stick deals
The bog-standard Amazon Fire TV Stick HD gets a 40% discount for Prime Day, saving you £16 on Full HD streaming. It makes it the cheapest Amazon streaming stick on the market right now.
The biggest percentage discount on a Fire TV Stick over Prime Video is on the 4K version of the dongle, which is cheaper than half price. This lets you stream 4K videos for only a touch more than the FHD stick.
The top-end streaming stick of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is £30 off which is a decent saving, but not as sizeable as on the 4K, which is now much cheaper.
If you need the best Amazon entertainment-centric smart device, the Fire TV Cube has a discount, though only a 20% one. Despite being only a £30 discount, we've never seen this version of the cube go cheaper.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.
You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.
