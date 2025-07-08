Here's every Amazon Fire TV Stick deal for Amazon Prime Day 2025, including one at a new low price

If you've been looking to buy the best Amazon Fire TV Stick, then now is the best time, because they're all discounted over Prime Day.

Prime Day in 2025 runs from Tuesday, July 8 until Friday, July 11 and it brings discounts over loads of gadgets, clothes, books and more. Of course, that includes Fire TV devices.

Since I've covered every Amazon Fire streaming stick for What to Watch, I've rounded up all the streaming stick deals and you can find them all below.

In the UK, one Fire Stick is at a brand-new lowest price. That's not the case in the US but there are still some big discounts.

Before we get into the deals, though, check out our coverage on the Amazon devices so you know what you're getting:

US Fire TV Stick deals

Biggest discount Save 50% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The only other Amazon Fire TV Stick that's half-price for Prime Day is the 4K version, which is now down to $25. That means you're getting higher-res streaming for only $7 more than the base version.

Save 36% Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon We've seen the Amazon Fire TV Cube reduced by $50 before, but only a few times, making this a really good discount if you want the powerful non-stick Fire streaming device.

UK Fire TV Stick deals

New low price Save 40% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £23.99 at Amazon The bog-standard Amazon Fire TV Stick HD gets a 40% discount for Prime Day, saving you £16 on Full HD streaming. It makes it the cheapest Amazon streaming stick on the market right now.

Biggest discount Save 53% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £27.99 at Amazon The biggest percentage discount on a Fire TV Stick over Prime Video is on the 4K version of the dongle, which is cheaper than half price. This lets you stream 4K videos for only a touch more than the FHD stick.