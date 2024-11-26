This hidden Black Friday streaming deal save you loads on Paramount Plus, Max, MGM Plus, Britbox and more

Lots of the major streaming services are offering fantastic Black Friday streaming deals, but for the most part these are on the mainstream platforms and only for new subscribers. So if you're a returning subscriber or want a more niche subscription, what do you do? Well, that's where Roku steps in.

Like with the Prime Video channels deal we've seen, Roku has announced a huge range of discounts over the Roku Channels. These let you you pay a little bit each month to see extra videos populate your Roku device or TV home page.

Some of these affect the major streaming service's channels like Paramount Plus, Max or Discovery Plus, but lots of them are let you sign up for smaller channels which you might not consider otherwise. History Vault? Lifetime Movie Club? A&E Crime Central? All are discounted.

To get one of these Black Friday channel deals, you'll need to own a Roku streaming stick or TV, and all you need to do to get the trial is sign up for the service through your Roku device. You'll need to do so on or before Monday, December 2 in order to get the new discounted price.

First, let's look at which channels are discounted and what their new monthly prices are:

Roku Channel deals

All these prices apply for two months, before the cost returns to its usual one.

A&E Crime Central — $1.99 per month

Acorn TV — 99c per month

ALLBLK — 99 per month

AMC Plus — 99c per month

BET Plus — 99c per month

Britbox — $3.99 per month

Cinemax — 99c per month

Discovery Plus — 99c per month

Fox Nation — 99c per month

The Great America Pure Flix — $1.99 per month

The Great Courses — 99c per month

The Great Courses Living — 99c per month

Hallmark Movies Now — $1.99 per month

HiDive — 99c per month

History Vault — $1.99 per month

Lifetime Movie Club — $1.99 per month

Max — $2.99 per month*

MGM Plus — 99c per month

Paramount Plus — $2.99 per month

Shudder — 99c per month

Starz — 99c per month

Up Faith & Family — 99c per month

ViX Premium — $4.99 per month

* — Max's deal is for six months only, after which it returns to the Ads plan's usual cost of $9.99 per month.

Roku device deals

To enjoy these low monthly prices, you'll need to sign up through a Roku device. Don't own one? You can buy one through the Black Friday deals, though you'll need to get quick delivery so you can still sign up:

Roku Express: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's cheapest streaming stick is the Express, which is available for $12 off. It doesn't stream in 4K but otherwise it's a low-cost dongle to smart-ify your TV for cheap.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39.99 now $24 at Amazon If you want 4K streaming, then Roku's cheapest option is the Express 4K+ which is available $16 cheaper. It has a few extra features over the standard express beyond 4K, like a voice remote.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29 at Amazon The naming is confusing, but this is a more premium model than the Express 4K+. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR over the previous model, and has a bigger discount.

Roku Ultra: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon This super-powerful streaming device offers you all the bells and whistles to make your video look and sound amazing, plus it's fast with loads of useful extra features to justify the price.

There are also plenty of Roku TVs on offer from the company's Select, Plus and Pro lines in different sizes, and you can find the Amazon listings for those here.

