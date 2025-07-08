Getting this one gadget transformed my movie watching, and it's at a new low price for Prime Day 2025
Save $100 or £70 on this Amazon soundbar
One of the most revolutionary gadgets that I've used to improve my movie nights is the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, and thanks to Prime Day, you can pick it up at its cheapest-ever price.
Prime Day 2025 runs from Tuesday, July 8 until Friday, July 11, and it's bringing with it a load of discounts on gadgets and other kinds of products.
This, of course, includes the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which has been reduced to a new low price that we've never seen before. If you don't know what a soundbar is, it's basically a giant speaker designed for TVs to make your movies, shows and sports sound a lot better.
The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is the improved version of Amazon's first attempt of such a product, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar (which is also on offer). It has a few useful features including a dialogue booster which I wrote a past feature about, detailing how it saved movie night on a vital occasion.
Other Amazon streaming devices are discounted too and you can find my full round-up here. But first, let's look at soundbar discounts...
US
With $100 off, you can get the Fire TV Soundbar Plus at a new low price, down $25 from the previous low of $174.99.
The basic Amazon soundbar is still a great way to improve your movies and TV shows, and it's discounted by just shy of 1/3.
UK
The Soundbar Plus has been down to £200 before, but you can get an extra £25 off thanks to it hitting this new low price.
You can get a quarter off the standard Amazon Fire TV Soundbar. This is the cheapest we've seen the device go for.
Are there other soundbars available via Prime Day?
If you're not certain you want the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, then you'll be glad to know that other soundbars are discounted too. You can search the store yourself if you want...
... but you can instead consider some of my expert picks on affordable options if you'd prefer.
The Roku Streambar is another affordable soundbar which comes with Roku built in. In the US it's now $79.99, down from $129.99, and you can find it here. It's not on offer in the UK.
Instead in the UK you can pick up the Bose Solo Series II, which isn't on offer in the US. It's now £139.95, down from £179.95, and you can find it here.
The Sonos Ray is a popular option which isn't too much pricier, and offers great quality. In the US it's now $169, down from $199, and you can find it here. In the UK it's now £160, down from £199, and you can find it here.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.
You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.
