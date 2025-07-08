Getting this one gadget transformed my movie watching, and it's at a new low price for Prime Day 2025

One of the most revolutionary gadgets that I've used to improve my movie nights is the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, and thanks to Prime Day, you can pick it up at its cheapest-ever price.

Prime Day 2025 runs from Tuesday, July 8 until Friday, July 11, and it's bringing with it a load of discounts on gadgets and other kinds of products.

This, of course, includes the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which has been reduced to a new low price that we've never seen before. If you don't know what a soundbar is, it's basically a giant speaker designed for TVs to make your movies, shows and sports sound a lot better.

The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is the improved version of Amazon's first attempt of such a product, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar (which is also on offer). It has a few useful features including a dialogue booster which I wrote a past feature about, detailing how it saved movie night on a vital occasion.

Other Amazon streaming devices are discounted too and you can find my full round-up here. But first, let's look at soundbar discounts...

US

UK

Are there other soundbars available via Prime Day?

If you're not certain you want the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, then you'll be glad to know that other soundbars are discounted too. You can search the store yourself if you want...

... but you can instead consider some of my expert picks on affordable options if you'd prefer.

The Roku Streambar is another affordable soundbar which comes with Roku built in. In the US it's now $79.99, down from $129.99, and you can find it here. It's not on offer in the UK.

Instead in the UK you can pick up the Bose Solo Series II, which isn't on offer in the US. It's now £139.95, down from £179.95, and you can find it here.

The Sonos Ray is a popular option which isn't too much pricier, and offers great quality. In the US it's now $169, down from $199, and you can find it here. In the UK it's now £160, down from £199, and you can find it here.