General Hospital spoilers: Molly and Kristina go low in an explosive fight?

Even before the death of baby Ashford-Lansing-Corinthos, General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) were not on the best of terms. It was becoming painfully clear that Kristina had every intention to keep the baby, despite promising to give the child over to Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow) as a part of their surrogacy arrangement. That would have set up quite the knockdown fight court. But even when that was a looming scenario, Molly did her best to bite her tongue, hoping her sister wouldn’t ultimately renege on her promise.

Sadly, the baby passed after Kristina fell out the Metro Court window, and the sisters are again setting sails in contentious waters, as evidenced in the General Hospital episode that aired on August 21.

In the episode, Kristina and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) are preparing to go to a funeral for the baby. Kristina mentions the legal paperwork she had drawn up while pregnant to retain custody of "her" daughter. Alexis begs her daughter never to mention this information to Molly and TJ, hoping her daughter’s silence won’t stir chaos in the family.

Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Shortly after wrapping this topic of conversation, Molly arrives and informs Kristina and Alexis that she and TJ named the baby girl Irene Marie. The news infuriates Kristina who can’t believe they named the child without talking to her. Before they can really get into it, John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) arrives looking to bring Kristina to the station for questioning. Although Molly didn’t want John harassing her sister on such an emotionally charged day, Molly’s sympathy for her sister is wearing thin.

Molly has already hinted a few times that she blames Kristina for the death of the infant. It’s still vexing Molly why Kristina went to confront Ava (Maura West) that day, and Molly thinks Ava could be telling the truth that Kristina took a threatening tone with her.

With all that being said, and the sisters having unspoken harsh truths between them, we think it’s only a matter of time before this familial volcano erupts. We can imagine Kristina becoming outraged by the number of people expressing their condolences to Molly and TJ, and the couple expressing their claim that Irene Marie is the child "they" lost. Feeling the baby was her baby, and still outraged by the name of the infant, that’s when we think Kristina could lose it and blurt out she was planning to keep her.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Of course, this would infuriate Molly and TJ. Then grief-stricken and angry, it’s not hard to picture Molly blaming Kristina for the death of Irene. Kristina may try to shift the blame to Ava, but Molly would probably assign more of the blame to her sister.

If we’re right and such a showdown takes place, we have to think Alexis will be heartbroken and in the awkward position of being stuck between two daughters. She may find herself being there for Kristina a little more considering she just got out of the hospital and is facing an attempted murder trial, one for which Alexis is her attorney. Thankfully, it looks like Molly will have some parental support should Alexis be a bit occupied as Ric (Rick Hearst) is back in town.